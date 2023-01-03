Bangor Girls Double Up Brewer 65-30 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team beat Brewer 65-30 at Red Barry Gymnasium in Bangor on Tuesday night, January 3rd.

Bangor jumped out to a 23-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 39-15 at the end of the 1st Half. The Rams led 50-22 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor had 3 players in double figures. Abbie Quinn led the way with 18 points. Taylor Coombs finished with 15 points, including 2 3-pointers. Emmie Streams had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. The Rams were 12-22 from the free throw line.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg with 15 points including 1 3-pointer. Mariah Roberts and Grace LaBree each had 6 points. Roberts had 2 3-pointers. The Witches were 5-13 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 7-0. The Rams will host the Brunswick Dragon on Thursday, January 5th at 6:30 p.m.

Brewer is now 2-4. They play at Gardiner on Friday, January 6th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich and Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 6 9 7 8 30 Bangor Girls 23 16 11 15 65

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabrielle Roberts 0 - - - - Allie Flagg 15 4 1 4 9 Jillian Ford 0 - - - - Kaylee Dore 1 - - 1 2 Kathleen Brydges 0 - - - 1 Reece McKenney 2 1 - - 1 Mariah Roberts 6 - 2 - - Aeri Nichols 0 - - - - Olivia Melvin 0 - - - - Jenna McQuarrie 0 - - - - Grace LaBree 6 3 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 30 8 3 5 13

Bangor