Winter Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 4 (December 26-31) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, January 5th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Izzy Allen - Central High School Girls Basketbal l - Izzy had 27 points, including 8 3's to go with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 steals in Central's 70-18 over GSA

l - Izzy had 27 points, including 8 3's to go with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 7 steals in Central's 70-18 over GSA Kaleb Colson - Sumner Boys Indoor Track - Kaleb finished 1st in the 1 mile and 2 mile to help lead the Sumner Tigers to a 3rd place finish in the Indoor Track Meet

- Kaleb finished 1st in the 1 mile and 2 mile to help lead the Sumner Tigers to a 3rd place finish in the Indoor Track Meet Anna Connors - Bangor Indoor Track - Finished 1st in the 55 meter Dash and 200 meter Dash to help lead the Bangor Girls to Victory in the Indoor Track Meet

- Finished 1st in the 55 meter Dash and 200 meter Dash to help lead the Bangor Girls to Victory in the Indoor Track Meet Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle Boys Basketball - Malachi scored his 1000th career point on Saturday, helping to lead the Wildcats to a 69-52 win over Houlton.

- Malachi scored his 1000th career point on Saturday, helping to lead the Wildcats to a 69-52 win over Houlton. Gage Jones - Bangor Indoor Track - Finished 1st in the 55 meter Dash and 200 meter Dash to help lead the Bangor Boys to Victory in the Indoor Track Meet

- Finished 1st in the 55 meter Dash and 200 meter Dash to help lead the Bangor Boys to Victory in the Indoor Track Meet Peter Keblinsky - Ellsworth Boys Basketball - Peter had a double-double owning the boards, and had 12 points, including 2 3-pointers against Orono. The next day vs. Caribou, Peter continued to dominate defensively, had 11 points (1 3-pointer), and punctuated a steal with a dunk.

- Peter had a double-double owning the boards, and had 12 points, including 2 3-pointers against Orono. The next day vs. Caribou, Peter continued to dominate defensively, had 11 points (1 3-pointer), and punctuated a steal with a dunk. Raegan King - Nokomis Girls High School - Had 28 points in 2 games for the Warriors with 7 3's in the Nokomis Girls Basketball Teams 2 wins.

- Had 28 points in 2 games for the Warriors with 7 3's in the Nokomis Girls Basketball Teams 2 wins. Carter Walls - John Bapst Hockey . Carter led his team to a 7-1 win over the coop Winslow/Gardiner/Waterville Team with 3 goals and 2 assists.

. Carter led his team to a 7-1 win over the coop Winslow/Gardiner/Waterville Team with 3 goals and 2 assists. Pierce Walston - Orono Boys Basketball - Averaged 16 points and had 4 3's in 3 games as the Red Riots went 2-1 on the week.

- Averaged 16 points and had 4 3's in 3 games as the Red Riots went 2-1 on the week. Jordin Williams - Brewer High School a member of the Penobscot Pioneers Girls Coop Hockey Team. In 3 games she had 9 goals and 5 assists as the Pioneers went 2-1

The winner of Week 4 will join Cal Hodgdon of MDI, who was voted Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week, Camryn King of Nokomis who was voted Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week and Mollie Gray of MDI who was voted Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 5 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 1 - 7 need to be received by January 9th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660