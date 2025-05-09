The Bangor Softball Team edged Ellsworth 4-3 in Ellsworth on Friday, May 9th.

Emma Tripp struck out 10 for Bangor, pitching a complete game and picking up the win. She allowed 7 hits and 3 runs, walking 3.

Anna Stevens started for Ellsworth and went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs, although just 1 was earned. She struck out 3 and walked 1. Kaylee Bagley pitched the final 3 innings, allowing 4 hits and striking out 2.

Gabby Goding, leading off was 2-4 with a solo home run. Sophie Lynch, playing against her former team was 2-4. Gabby Raymond was 2-4. Abby Folsom was 2-4 with a double and run batted in. Emma Coombs and Victoria Jarnich each had a single.

Raymond and Kaylee Folsom each had a stolen base for Bangor.

Jayden Sullivan hit a home run for Ellsworth, finishing 1-2 and walking twice. Maddy Damon was 2-2, with a double. Mya Schildroth was 2-3, with a double and a run batted in. Cam Clough, cleared to play after being injured, played in her 1st game and had a double. Kaylee Bagley had a single.

Anna Stevens and Maddy Damon each had a stolen base.

Bangor is now 4-1. They will travel to Farmington to play Mt. Blue on Monday, May 12th at 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth is 2-4. They will travel to Bangor to play John Bapst on Tuesday, May 13th at 5 p.m.

