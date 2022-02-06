Bangor Girls nipped by Oxford Hills 49-48 [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team was nipped by Oxford Hills 49-48 at Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School on Saturday, February 5th.

Bangor led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Oxford Hills led 20-19 at the end of the 1st Half and 38-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor had 3 players in double figures. Emmie Streams had 12 points to pace the Rams while Mimi Quinn and Abbie Quinn each had 10 points. The Rams were 7-20 from the free throw line and drained 7 3-pointers. Emmie Streams had 4 3's, with Cassidy Ireland, Laela Martinez and Lily Chandler each draining a 3-pointer.

Oxford Hills had 2 players in double figures. Sierra Carson had a game-high 19 points, with Ella Pelletier having 14 points. The Vikings were 7-20 from the free throw line, and had 8 3-pointers on the day. Molly Corbett had 3 3-pointers, while Ella Pelletier and Sierra Carson each having 2 3's. Brooklyn Alexander had the Viking's other 3-pointer.

Bangor is 9-6 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They play at Oxford Hills on Monday, February 7th and then at Edward Little on Tuesday, February 8th before finishing the season at home against Brewer on Thursday, February 10th.

Oxford Hills is 14-1 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home on Monday, February 7th against Bangor, on Tuesday, February 8th against Windham and then finish the regular season on Thursday, February 10th against Hampden Academy.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Oxford Hills Girls146181149
Bangor Girls163121748

Box Score

Oxford Hills

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
3Ella Pelletier1453223
4Gabbie Tibbetts200026
5Molly Corbett930300
10Milo Knowles000000
11Katie Hallee000000
12Tristen Derenburser000000
13Sierra Carson1975238
14Maddy Miller211000
15Chloe Estes000000
22Brooklyn Alexander310103
23Sydni Smith000000
24Maddy Stacki000000
25Ashley Richardson000000
TOTALS491798720

Bangor

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
2Carmen Maddix000000
3Emmie Streams1240400
4Samantha Erb000000
10Cassidy Ireland621113
12Laela Martinez410112
20Rae Barron000000
21Lane Barron000002
23Mimi Quinn1044024
24Lily Chandler310100
30Taylor Coombs000000
32Lily Rice311014
33Abbie Quinn1044025
TOTALS4817107720

