Bangor Girls nipped by Oxford Hills 49-48 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball Team was nipped by Oxford Hills 49-48 at Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School on Saturday, February 5th.

Bangor led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Oxford Hills led 20-19 at the end of the 1st Half and 38-31 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor had 3 players in double figures. Emmie Streams had 12 points to pace the Rams while Mimi Quinn and Abbie Quinn each had 10 points. The Rams were 7-20 from the free throw line and drained 7 3-pointers. Emmie Streams had 4 3's, with Cassidy Ireland, Laela Martinez and Lily Chandler each draining a 3-pointer.

Oxford Hills had 2 players in double figures. Sierra Carson had a game-high 19 points, with Ella Pelletier having 14 points. The Vikings were 7-20 from the free throw line, and had 8 3-pointers on the day. Molly Corbett had 3 3-pointers, while Ella Pelletier and Sierra Carson each having 2 3's. Brooklyn Alexander had the Viking's other 3-pointer.

Bangor is 9-6 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They play at Oxford Hills on Monday, February 7th and then at Edward Little on Tuesday, February 8th before finishing the season at home against Brewer on Thursday, February 10th.

Oxford Hills is 14-1 with 3 games remaining in the regular season. They play at home on Monday, February 7th against Bangor, on Tuesday, February 8th against Windham and then finish the regular season on Thursday, February 10th against Hampden Academy.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Oxford Hills Girls 14 6 18 11 49 Bangor Girls 16 3 12 17 48

Box Score

Oxford Hills

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 3 Ella Pelletier 14 5 3 2 2 3 4 Gabbie Tibbetts 2 0 0 0 2 6 5 Molly Corbett 9 3 0 3 0 0 10 Milo Knowles 0 0 0 0 0 0 11 Katie Hallee 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Tristen Derenburser 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 Sierra Carson 19 7 5 2 3 8 14 Maddy Miller 2 1 1 0 0 0 15 Chloe Estes 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 Brooklyn Alexander 3 1 0 1 0 3 23 Sydni Smith 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Maddy Stacki 0 0 0 0 0 0 25 Ashley Richardson 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTALS 49 17 9 8 7 20

Bangor

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 2 Carmen Maddix 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Emmie Streams 12 4 0 4 0 0 4 Samantha Erb 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Cassidy Ireland 6 2 1 1 1 3 12 Laela Martinez 4 1 0 1 1 2 20 Rae Barron 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Lane Barron 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 Mimi Quinn 10 4 4 0 2 4 24 Lily Chandler 3 1 0 1 0 0 30 Taylor Coombs 0 0 0 0 0 0 32 Lily Rice 3 1 1 0 1 4 33 Abbie Quinn 10 4 4 0 2 5 TOTALS 48 17 10 7 7 20