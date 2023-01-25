Bangor Girls Suffer 1st Loss of the Season Falling to Unbeaten Oxford Hills 39-34 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball lost for the 1st time on Tuesday night, falling to unbeaten Oxford Hills 39-34 at Red Barry Gymnasium.

Bangor had the lead at the end of the 1st Quarter 12-9, but the Vikings outscored Bangor 17-6 in the 2nd Quarter and Oxford Hills led 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Oxford Hills led 35-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Emmie Streams who had 10 points, including 2 3-pointes. Abbie Quinn had 8 points. Carmen Maddix, Cassidy Ireland, Ayzlynn Gifford and Taylor Coombs each drained a 3-point basket. The Rams were 2-10 from the free throw line.

Oxford Hills was led by Sierra Carson with 15 points including 2 3-pointers. Ella Pelletier had 12 points. Tristen Derenburser had 2 3-pointers. The Vikings were 7-8 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 11-1 and will play at Portland on Friday, January 27th at 5:30 p.m.

Oxford Hills in unbeaten at 12-0 and will host Deering on Saturday, January 28th at 11:30

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

You can vote for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week as many times as you wish before Thursday, January 26th at 11:59 pm. HERE

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 22-28 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball,  Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1234T
Oxford Hills Girls9179439
Bangor Girls1267934

 

Box Score

Oxford Hills

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Maddy Olivera0----
Ella Pelletier124-44
Gabbie Tibbetts2--23
Molly Corbett0----
Milo Seams0----
Maddy Herrick0----
Tristen Derenburser6-2--
Sierra Carson154211
Maddy Miller42---
Ashley Richardson0----
Sophie Estes0----
Sydni Smith0----
Maddy Stack0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS3910478

Bangor

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Carmen Maddix3-1--
Emmie Streams1022--
Cassidy Ireland3-1--
Ayzlynn Gifford511--
Teagan Atherly0----
Avery Clark0----
Emily Adams0----
Dalaney Horr0----
Taylor Coombs511--
Lily Rice0----
Abbie Quinn83-210
TEAM0----
TOTALS3476210
