Bangor Girls Suffer 1st Loss of the Season Falling to Unbeaten Oxford Hills 39-34 [STATS]

The Bangor Girls Basketball lost for the 1st time on Tuesday night, falling to unbeaten Oxford Hills 39-34 at Red Barry Gymnasium.

Bangor had the lead at the end of the 1st Quarter 12-9, but the Vikings outscored Bangor 17-6 in the 2nd Quarter and Oxford Hills led 26-18 at the end of the 1st Half. Oxford Hills led 35-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Emmie Streams who had 10 points, including 2 3-pointes. Abbie Quinn had 8 points. Carmen Maddix, Cassidy Ireland, Ayzlynn Gifford and Taylor Coombs each drained a 3-point basket. The Rams were 2-10 from the free throw line.

Oxford Hills was led by Sierra Carson with 15 points including 2 3-pointers. Ella Pelletier had 12 points. Tristen Derenburser had 2 3-pointers. The Vikings were 7-8 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 11-1 and will play at Portland on Friday, January 27th at 5:30 p.m.

Oxford Hills in unbeaten at 12-0 and will host Deering on Saturday, January 28th at 11:30

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Oxford Hills Girls 9 17 9 4 39 Bangor Girls 12 6 7 9 34

Box Score

Oxford Hills

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Maddy Olivera 0 - - - - Ella Pelletier 12 4 - 4 4 Gabbie Tibbetts 2 - - 2 3 Molly Corbett 0 - - - - Milo Seams 0 - - - - Maddy Herrick 0 - - - - Tristen Derenburser 6 - 2 - - Sierra Carson 15 4 2 1 1 Maddy Miller 4 2 - - - Ashley Richardson 0 - - - - Sophie Estes 0 - - - - Sydni Smith 0 - - - - Maddy Stack 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 39 10 4 7 8

Bangor