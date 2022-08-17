Bangor High School Replacing Tennis Courts [PHOTOS]

If you've driven by Bangor High School since school has been out in June, you may have noticed a huge project next to the softball field. The School Department has invested about 1 million dollars in replacing and extending the tennis courts at the high school.

Bangor Tennis Work August 17, 2022 Photo Chris Popper Bangor Tennis Work August 17, 2022 Photo Chris Popper loading...

According to Ray Phinney, the Communications Director for the Bangor School Department, the 4 courts weren't adequate to host tennis matches and tournaments, given their condition and the fact that there were only 4 courts.

Bangor did not host any tennis matches in the Spring of 2022.

They are doing substantial earthwork and will continue into the fall. They will wait until the Spring of 2023 and pour the courts after the Spring thaw.

Unfortunately, the Bangor Tennis Teams will not be able to play at the High School next Spring. They will be practicing using Little City's and Mansfield Park's tennis courts in an agreement with the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department.

The anticipated $1 million total includes fencing, groundwork, and installation of the tennis courts. The funding is in the Bangor School Department Capital Budget.

