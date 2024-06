PVC Class B and C All-Conference Boy’s and Girl’s Tennis Teams

The Penobscot Valley Athletic Conference (PVC) released their Class B and C Boy's and Girl's All-Conference Tennis Teams. Congratulations to all!

Class B Boys

Foxcroft Jerry Nguyen-Player of the Year/First Team Singles John Bapst Laken Walker-1st Team Singles Caribou Sam Hebert-1st Team Singles Old Town Kaiden Plourde-2nd Team Singles Presque Isle Isaac Staples--2nd Team Singles Caribou Ben Bouchard-2nd Team Singles John Bapst Griffin Merrill-Honorable Mention Singles Old Town Kameron Plourde-Honorable Mention Singles

MDI Riley Donahue/Caden Braun-1st Team Doubles Caribou Abe Bouchard/Landyn Waldemarson-1st Team Doubles John Bapst Jack Derosier/Finn Oldenburg-2nd Team Doubles Old Town Theodore Stoup/Cooper Neely-2nd Team Doubles

Old Town Drew Myers-Boy's Coach of the Year

Class B Girls

Ellsworth Megan Jordan-Player of the Year/First Team Singles Caribou Madelynn Deprey-1st Team Singles Old Town Sadie May-1st Team Singles Hermon Izzy Byram-2nd Team Singles John Bapst Anna Drake-2ndTeam Singles Ellsworth Miah Coffin-2nd Team Singles Foxcroft Annabelle Holman-Honorable Mention Singles PI Alice Korzekwa-Honorable Mention Team Singles

Caribou Emberlie McIntyre/Joslyn Griffeth-1st Team Doubles Hermon Brooke Gallop/Natalie Tardie-First Team Doubles Foxcroft Emma Bither/Samantha Ossenfort-2nd Team Doubles John Bapst Ainsley Overlock/Jenna Perkins-2nd Team Doubles Old Town Lily Mickel/Aliyah Curtis-Honorable Mention Doubles

Foxcroft Academy Ryan Dankert-Girl's Coach of the Year

Class C Girls Orono Daniela Arroyo-Player of the Year/1st Team Singles PCHS Arianna Crosby-1st Team Singles WA Crystal Kloeber-1st Team Singles MA Ehva Corbin-2nd Team Singles Dexter Cally Gudroe-2nd Team Singles Calais Olivia Turner-2nd Team Singles Calais Bailey O'Rourke-Honorable Mention Singles GSA June Page-Honorable Mention Singles MA Amethyst Cloukey & Abby Theriault-1st Team Doubles GSA Amelia Jackson/Olivia Larrabee-1st Team Doubles PCHS Lily Carr & Gabriella Koscielny-2nd Team Doubles Dexter Annabelle Peakes & Brianna Packard-2nd Team Doubles MA Lucas Turner-Girl's Coach of the Year Class C Boys

Calais Jeremy Turner-Player of the Year/1st Team Singles WA Alejandro Rodriguez-1st Team Singles Orono Henry Buetens-1st Team Singles Calais Kaden Small-2nd Team Singles Schenck Gabe Whitehouse-2nd Team Singles Orono Nick Agrawal-2nd Team Singles PVHS Colin Harding-Honorable Mention Singles WA Coleton Whitney-Honorable Mention Singles

MA Payson Turner/Devin Martinez-1st Team Doubles Orono Eli Swartz, Ben Sidelko-1st Team Doubles Calais Cameron Harmon/Wyatt Short-2nd Team Doubles GSA Kyrylo Salo, Liam Henry-2nd Team Doubles

Calais William Greenlaw-Boy's Coach of the Year