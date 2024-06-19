KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams

KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Girl's and Boy's Tennis Teams on June 18th. Congratulations to all!

Girl's Class A

1st Team
1st SinglesCoco MeserveBrunswick
2nd SinglesEllie MeserveBrunswick
3rd SinglesMolly TefftBrunswick
1st DoublesRana AbessCamden Hills
Olive Van HoewykCamden Hills
2nd DoublesKatelyn AdamsHampden Academy
Sarah SweeneyHampden Academy
2nd Team
1st SinglesZoe CastrucciHampden Academy
2nd SinglesHattie MossCamden Hills
3rd SinglesEliza NickelsonCamden Hills
1st DoublesSadie LevyBrunswick
Hazel GoodwinBrunswick
2nd DoublesZola RobertsCamden Hills
Corynn PrescottCamden Hills
Player of the Year:Coco MeserveBrunswick
Coach of the Year:Mary KunhardtBrunswick
2024 KVAC Class A Girls All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
JaedaGrosjeanBangor High School
MadelynBendureBrewer High School
MadisonCoteBrewer High School
HazelGoodwinBrunswick HS
SadieLevyBrunswick HS
CocoMeserveBrunswick HS
OliviaHuard
Camden Hills Regional HS
ElizaNickelson
Camden Hills Regional HS
MyeshaBaker
Edward Little High School
JulieCarpentier
Edward Little High School
GabrielleDuplissis
Edward Little High School
MackenzieFinnegan
Edward Little High School
AlanaFoster
Edward Little High School
MariahKirouac
Edward Little High School
AmalieOinonen
Edward Little High School
LydiaHanishHampden Academy
AbigailSmithHampden Academy
ChandlerSmithHampden Academy
BadiaAldhaibani
Lewiston High School
CamilaCaterigno
Lewiston High School
ClaudiaCucubica
Lewiston High School
NadifoHeban
Lewiston High School
AlexiaLandry
Lewiston High School
SahraMohamed
Lewiston High School
ReginaPasi
Lewiston High School
AlexisTripp
Lewiston High School
KirstenFrost
Messalonskee High School
MeganKennard
Messalonskee High School
BrynnLilly
Messalonskee High School
NarPeterson
Messalonskee High School
HeidiQuist
Messalonskee High School
SaniaBasitMt. Ararat HS
NatalieCurtisMt. Ararat HS
AlyssaEavesMt. Ararat HS
SophiaShannonMt. Ararat HS
LaraBeteta Garcia
Mt. Blue High School
DasaniDupree
Mt. Blue High School
GracieRoss
Mt. Blue High School
KatieYeaton
Mt. Blue High School
CoraPierce
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
BrittanyComptom
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
AresHeath
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
HannahJendrick
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
MollyKimball
Oxford Hills Comp. High School

Girl's Class B 

1st Team 
1st SinglesMaylie PeacockGardiner
2nd SinglesOlivia VarneyMCI
3rd SinglesPiper HamiltonWaterville
1st DoublesSkylah TalonWaterville
Taylor DoaneWaterville
2nd DoublesKira BennettMedomak
Julia HyndMedomak 
2nd Team
1st SinglesKira GregorCony
2nd SinglesArian GilmanWaterville
3rd SinglesMaria PalamarchukMCI
1st DoublesArden KondrackiMedomak
Haley BlakeMedomak
2nd DoublesSadie St. PeterWaterville
Nina StojanovicWaterville
Player of the Year:Haylie PeacockGardiner
Coach of the Year:Kirk CooperCony
2024 KVAC Class B & C Girls All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
AdaCurry
Belfast Area High School
FinleyMarriner
Belfast Area High School
ErinRobbins
Belfast Area High School
SophiaTaylor
Belfast Area High School
AylaNoftallCony HS
AllisonFoust
Gardiner Area High School
HayliePeacock
Gardiner Area High School
VioletDuongLincoln Academy
MariiaPalamarchuk
Maine Central Institute
OliviaVarney
Maine Central Institute
JordanDoughtyMedomak Valley
AlyssaGriffin
Oceanside High School
TaylorDoane
Waterville High School
NinaStojanovic
Waterville High School
SkylahTalon
Waterville High School

Boy's Class A 

1st Team

1st SinglesWill MeyerCamden Hills
2nd SinglesDom CliffordSkowhegan
3rd SinglesCamden HerrickSkowhegan
1st DoublesMerrick MeardonBrunswick
Blake BelangerBrunswick
2nd DoublesChristian SalvadoriMessalonskee
Gavin JacksonMessalonskee
2nd Team
1st SinglesDrake TurcotteSkowhegan
2nd SinglesOscar BarnesCamden Hills
3rd SinglesLiam O'DwyerCamden Hills
1st DoublesAlex ToddCamden Hills
Charlie NicoletCamden Hills
2nd DoublesOliver EdmondsBrunswick
Evan WilliamsBrunswick
Player of the Year:Will MeyerCamden Hills
Coach of the Year:Noah CapettaCamden Hills
2024 KVAC Class A BOYS All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
QuentinGabeBangor High School
JacksonHaskellBangor High School
VedJamadangiBangor High School
ChristopherNicholsBangor High School
LukeSaucierBangor High School
ColinGroverBrewer High School
CayenPhilbrickBrewer High School
JoshSchneiderBrewer High School
MerrickMeardonBrunswick HS
JacobScrapchanskyBrunswick HS
AlexanderTodd
Camden Hills Regional HS
BradyKilby
Edward Little High School
ColinMcKayHampden Academy
BenetMohollandHampden Academy
TyPorterHampden Academy
AididAididLewiston High School
GavinBavisLewiston High School
EverettMailhotLewiston High School
EthanRinkoLewiston High School
ElijahNelsen
Messalonskee High School
JacobCatonMt. Blue High School
JackCramerMt. Blue High School
CalebFosterMt. Blue High School
LoganWalshMt. Blue High School
TimWilliamsonMt. Blue High School
NoahMcConnellSkowhegan
AsaStromanSkowhegan

Boy's Class B 

1st Team

1st SinglesIsaac SwainMedomak
2nd SinglesRath ShoenthalLincoln Academy
3rd SinglesColby TardifWaterville
1st DoublesGavin WhiteMedomak
Vishal MellorMedomak
2nd DoublesBuster LeeMedomak
Kolin DonlinMedomak
2nd Team
1st SinglesCasey DuncanLincoln Academy
2nd SinglesKory DonlinMedomak
3rd SinglesCole AllenMCI
1st DoublesHudson HolmstromMCI
Tyson ThompsonMCI
2nd DoublesMarcello EndrizziLincoln Academy
Micah StappLincoln Academy
Player of the Year:Isaac SwainLincoln Academy
Coach of the Year:William HinkleyMedomak
2024 KVAC Class B & C BOYS All Academic
First NameLast NameHigh School
MartinFeruscaCony HS
BryanOuelletteCony HS
NathanPolleyErskine Academy
MarcelloEndrizziLincoln Academy
TristanGammonLincoln Academy
NandiGeroLincoln Academy
RathSchoenthalLincoln Academy
TuanVescoviniLincoln Academy
BradyRogersMaine Central Institute
KoryDonlinMedomak Valley
IsaacSwainMedomak Valley
FritzBertlesmanMorse High School
EvanD'SouzaMorse High School
NoahD'SouzaMorse High School
OwenHillMorse High School
AnthonyHylandWaterville High School
Categories: High School Tennis

