KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Girl's and Boy's Tennis Teams on June 18th. Congratulations to all!
Girl's Class A
|1st Team
|1st Singles
|Coco Meserve
|Brunswick
|2nd Singles
|Ellie Meserve
|Brunswick
|3rd Singles
|Molly Tefft
|Brunswick
|1st Doubles
|Rana Abess
|Camden Hills
|Olive Van Hoewyk
|Camden Hills
|2nd Doubles
|Katelyn Adams
|Hampden Academy
|Sarah Sweeney
|Hampden Academy
|2nd Team
|1st Singles
|Zoe Castrucci
|Hampden Academy
|2nd Singles
|Hattie Moss
|Camden Hills
|3rd Singles
|Eliza Nickelson
|Camden Hills
|1st Doubles
|Sadie Levy
|Brunswick
|Hazel Goodwin
|Brunswick
|2nd Doubles
|Zola Roberts
|Camden Hills
|Corynn Prescott
|Camden Hills
|Player of the Year:
|Coco Meserve
|Brunswick
|Coach of the Year:
|Mary Kunhardt
|Brunswick
|2024 KVAC Class A Girls All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Jaeda
|Grosjean
|Bangor High School
|Madelyn
|Bendure
|Brewer High School
|Madison
|Cote
|Brewer High School
|Hazel
|Goodwin
|Brunswick HS
|Sadie
|Levy
|Brunswick HS
|Coco
|Meserve
|Brunswick HS
|Olivia
|Huard
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Eliza
|Nickelson
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Myesha
|Baker
Edward Little High School
|Julie
|Carpentier
Edward Little High School
|Gabrielle
|Duplissis
Edward Little High School
|Mackenzie
|Finnegan
Edward Little High School
|Alana
|Foster
Edward Little High School
|Mariah
|Kirouac
Edward Little High School
|Amalie
|Oinonen
Edward Little High School
|Lydia
|Hanish
|Hampden Academy
|Abigail
|Smith
|Hampden Academy
|Chandler
|Smith
|Hampden Academy
|Badia
|Aldhaibani
Lewiston High School
|Camila
|Caterigno
Lewiston High School
|Claudia
|Cucubica
Lewiston High School
|Nadifo
|Heban
Lewiston High School
|Alexia
|Landry
Lewiston High School
|Sahra
|Mohamed
Lewiston High School
|Regina
|Pasi
Lewiston High School
|Alexis
|Tripp
Lewiston High School
|Kirsten
|Frost
Messalonskee High School
|Megan
|Kennard
Messalonskee High School
|Brynn
|Lilly
Messalonskee High School
|Nar
|Peterson
Messalonskee High School
|Heidi
|Quist
Messalonskee High School
|Sania
|Basit
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Natalie
|Curtis
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Alyssa
|Eaves
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Sophia
|Shannon
|Mt. Ararat HS
|Lara
|Beteta Garcia
Mt. Blue High School
|Dasani
|Dupree
Mt. Blue High School
|Gracie
|Ross
Mt. Blue High School
|Katie
|Yeaton
Mt. Blue High School
|Cora
|Pierce
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Brittany
|Comptom
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Ares
|Heath
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Hannah
|Jendrick
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
|Molly
|Kimball
Oxford Hills Comp. High School
Girl's Class B
|1st Team
|1st Singles
|Maylie Peacock
|Gardiner
|2nd Singles
|Olivia Varney
|MCI
|3rd Singles
|Piper Hamilton
|Waterville
|1st Doubles
|Skylah Talon
|Waterville
|Taylor Doane
|Waterville
|2nd Doubles
|Kira Bennett
|Medomak
|Julia Hynd
|Medomak
|2nd Team
|1st Singles
|Kira Gregor
|Cony
|2nd Singles
|Arian Gilman
|Waterville
|3rd Singles
|Maria Palamarchuk
|MCI
|1st Doubles
|Arden Kondracki
|Medomak
|Haley Blake
|Medomak
|2nd Doubles
|Sadie St. Peter
|Waterville
|Nina Stojanovic
|Waterville
|Player of the Year:
|Haylie Peacock
|Gardiner
|Coach of the Year:
|Kirk Cooper
|Cony
|2024 KVAC Class B & C Girls All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Ada
|Curry
Belfast Area High School
|Finley
|Marriner
Belfast Area High School
|Erin
|Robbins
Belfast Area High School
|Sophia
|Taylor
Belfast Area High School
|Ayla
|Noftall
|Cony HS
|Allison
|Foust
Gardiner Area High School
|Haylie
|Peacock
Gardiner Area High School
|Violet
|Duong
|Lincoln Academy
|Mariia
|Palamarchuk
Maine Central Institute
|Olivia
|Varney
Maine Central Institute
|Jordan
|Doughty
|Medomak Valley
|Alyssa
|Griffin
Oceanside High School
|Taylor
|Doane
Waterville High School
|Nina
|Stojanovic
Waterville High School
|Skylah
|Talon
Waterville High School
Boy's Class A
1st Team
|1st Singles
|Will Meyer
|Camden Hills
|2nd Singles
|Dom Clifford
|Skowhegan
|3rd Singles
|Camden Herrick
|Skowhegan
|1st Doubles
|Merrick Meardon
|Brunswick
|Blake Belanger
|Brunswick
|2nd Doubles
|Christian Salvadori
|Messalonskee
|Gavin Jackson
|Messalonskee
|2nd Team
|1st Singles
|Drake Turcotte
|Skowhegan
|2nd Singles
|Oscar Barnes
|Camden Hills
|3rd Singles
|Liam O'Dwyer
|Camden Hills
|1st Doubles
|Alex Todd
|Camden Hills
|Charlie Nicolet
|Camden Hills
|2nd Doubles
|Oliver Edmonds
|Brunswick
|Evan Williams
|Brunswick
|Player of the Year:
|Will Meyer
|Camden Hills
|Coach of the Year:
|Noah Capetta
|Camden Hills
|2024 KVAC Class A BOYS All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Quentin
|Gabe
|Bangor High School
|Jackson
|Haskell
|Bangor High School
|Ved
|Jamadangi
|Bangor High School
|Christopher
|Nichols
|Bangor High School
|Luke
|Saucier
|Bangor High School
|Colin
|Grover
|Brewer High School
|Cayen
|Philbrick
|Brewer High School
|Cayen
|Philbrick
|Brewer High School
|Josh
|Schneider
|Brewer High School
|Merrick
|Meardon
|Brunswick HS
|Jacob
|Scrapchansky
|Brunswick HS
|Alexander
|Todd
Camden Hills Regional HS
|Brady
|Kilby
Edward Little High School
|Colin
|McKay
|Hampden Academy
|Benet
|Moholland
|Hampden Academy
|Ty
|Porter
|Hampden Academy
|Aidid
|Aidid
|Lewiston High School
|Gavin
|Bavis
|Lewiston High School
|Everett
|Mailhot
|Lewiston High School
|Ethan
|Rinko
|Lewiston High School
|Elijah
|Nelsen
Messalonskee High School
|Jacob
|Caton
|Mt. Blue High School
|Jack
|Cramer
|Mt. Blue High School
|Caleb
|Foster
|Mt. Blue High School
|Logan
|Walsh
|Mt. Blue High School
|Tim
|Williamson
|Mt. Blue High School
|Noah
|McConnell
|Skowhegan
|Asa
|Stroman
|Skowhegan
Boy's Class B
1st Team
|1st Singles
|Isaac Swain
|Medomak
|2nd Singles
|Rath Shoenthal
|Lincoln Academy
|3rd Singles
|Colby Tardif
|Waterville
|1st Doubles
|Gavin White
|Medomak
|Vishal Mellor
|Medomak
|2nd Doubles
|Buster Lee
|Medomak
|Kolin Donlin
|Medomak
|2nd Team
|1st Singles
|Casey Duncan
|Lincoln Academy
|2nd Singles
|Kory Donlin
|Medomak
|3rd Singles
|Cole Allen
|MCI
|1st Doubles
|Hudson Holmstrom
|MCI
|Tyson Thompson
|MCI
|2nd Doubles
|Marcello Endrizzi
|Lincoln Academy
|Micah Stapp
|Lincoln Academy
|Player of the Year:
|Isaac Swain
|Lincoln Academy
|Coach of the Year:
|William Hinkley
|Medomak
|2024 KVAC Class B & C BOYS All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|High School
|Martin
|Ferusca
|Cony HS
|Bryan
|Ouellette
|Cony HS
|Nathan
|Polley
|Erskine Academy
|Marcello
|Endrizzi
|Lincoln Academy
|Tristan
|Gammon
|Lincoln Academy
|Nandi
|Gero
|Lincoln Academy
|Rath
|Schoenthal
|Lincoln Academy
|Tuan
|Vescovini
|Lincoln Academy
|Brady
|Rogers
|Maine Central Institute
|Kory
|Donlin
|Medomak Valley
|Isaac
|Swain
|Medomak Valley
|Fritz
|Bertlesman
|Morse High School
|Evan
|D'Souza
|Morse High School
|Noah
|D'Souza
|Morse High School
|Owen
|Hill
|Morse High School
|Anthony
|Hyland
|Waterville High School
