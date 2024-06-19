KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Tennis Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Girl's and Boy's Tennis Teams on June 18th. Congratulations to all!

Girl's Class A

1st Team 1st Singles Coco Meserve Brunswick 2nd Singles Ellie Meserve Brunswick 3rd Singles Molly Tefft Brunswick 1st Doubles Rana Abess Camden Hills Olive Van Hoewyk Camden Hills 2nd Doubles Katelyn Adams Hampden Academy Sarah Sweeney Hampden Academy 2nd Team 1st Singles Zoe Castrucci Hampden Academy 2nd Singles Hattie Moss Camden Hills 3rd Singles Eliza Nickelson Camden Hills 1st Doubles Sadie Levy Brunswick Hazel Goodwin Brunswick 2nd Doubles Zola Roberts Camden Hills Corynn Prescott Camden Hills Player of the Year: Coco Meserve Brunswick Coach of the Year: Mary Kunhardt Brunswick 2024 KVAC Class A Girls All Academic First Name Last Name High School Jaeda Grosjean Bangor High School Madelyn Bendure Brewer High School Madison Cote Brewer High School Hazel Goodwin Brunswick HS Sadie Levy Brunswick HS Coco Meserve Brunswick HS Olivia Huard Camden Hills Regional HS Eliza Nickelson Camden Hills Regional HS Myesha Baker Edward Little High School Julie Carpentier Edward Little High School Gabrielle Duplissis Edward Little High School Mackenzie Finnegan Edward Little High School Alana Foster Edward Little High School Mariah Kirouac Edward Little High School Amalie Oinonen Edward Little High School Lydia Hanish Hampden Academy Abigail Smith Hampden Academy Chandler Smith Hampden Academy Badia Aldhaibani Lewiston High School Camila Caterigno Lewiston High School Claudia Cucubica Lewiston High School Nadifo Heban Lewiston High School Alexia Landry Lewiston High School Sahra Mohamed Lewiston High School Regina Pasi Lewiston High School Alexis Tripp Lewiston High School Kirsten Frost Messalonskee High School Megan Kennard Messalonskee High School Brynn Lilly Messalonskee High School Nar Peterson Messalonskee High School Heidi Quist Messalonskee High School Sania Basit Mt. Ararat HS Natalie Curtis Mt. Ararat HS Alyssa Eaves Mt. Ararat HS Sophia Shannon Mt. Ararat HS Lara Beteta Garcia Mt. Blue High School Dasani Dupree Mt. Blue High School Gracie Ross Mt. Blue High School Katie Yeaton Mt. Blue High School Cora Pierce Oxford Hills Comp. High School Brittany Comptom Oxford Hills Comp. High School Ares Heath Oxford Hills Comp. High School Hannah Jendrick Oxford Hills Comp. High School Molly Kimball Oxford Hills Comp. High School

Girl's Class B

1st Team 1st Singles Maylie Peacock Gardiner 2nd Singles Olivia Varney MCI 3rd Singles Piper Hamilton Waterville 1st Doubles Skylah Talon Waterville Taylor Doane Waterville 2nd Doubles Kira Bennett Medomak Julia Hynd Medomak 2nd Team 1st Singles Kira Gregor Cony 2nd Singles Arian Gilman Waterville 3rd Singles Maria Palamarchuk MCI 1st Doubles Arden Kondracki Medomak Haley Blake Medomak 2nd Doubles Sadie St. Peter Waterville Nina Stojanovic Waterville Player of the Year: Haylie Peacock Gardiner Coach of the Year: Kirk Cooper Cony 2024 KVAC Class B & C Girls All Academic First Name Last Name High School Ada Curry Belfast Area High School Finley Marriner Belfast Area High School Erin Robbins Belfast Area High School Sophia Taylor Belfast Area High School Ayla Noftall Cony HS Allison Foust Gardiner Area High School Haylie Peacock Gardiner Area High School Violet Duong Lincoln Academy Mariia Palamarchuk Maine Central Institute Olivia Varney Maine Central Institute Jordan Doughty Medomak Valley Alyssa Griffin Oceanside High School Taylor Doane Waterville High School Nina Stojanovic Waterville High School Skylah Talon Waterville High School

Boy's Class A

1st Team

1st Singles Will Meyer Camden Hills 2nd Singles Dom Clifford Skowhegan 3rd Singles Camden Herrick Skowhegan 1st Doubles Merrick Meardon Brunswick Blake Belanger Brunswick 2nd Doubles Christian Salvadori Messalonskee Gavin Jackson Messalonskee 2nd Team 1st Singles Drake Turcotte Skowhegan 2nd Singles Oscar Barnes Camden Hills 3rd Singles Liam O'Dwyer Camden Hills 1st Doubles Alex Todd Camden Hills Charlie Nicolet Camden Hills 2nd Doubles Oliver Edmonds Brunswick Evan Williams Brunswick Player of the Year: Will Meyer Camden Hills Coach of the Year: Noah Capetta Camden Hills 2024 KVAC Class A BOYS All Academic First Name Last Name High School Quentin Gabe Bangor High School Jackson Haskell Bangor High School Ved Jamadangi Bangor High School Christopher Nichols Bangor High School Luke Saucier Bangor High School Colin Grover Brewer High School Cayen Philbrick Brewer High School Cayen Philbrick Brewer High School Josh Schneider Brewer High School Merrick Meardon Brunswick HS Jacob Scrapchansky Brunswick HS Alexander Todd Camden Hills Regional HS Brady Kilby Edward Little High School Colin McKay Hampden Academy Benet Moholland Hampden Academy Ty Porter Hampden Academy Aidid Aidid Lewiston High School Gavin Bavis Lewiston High School Everett Mailhot Lewiston High School Ethan Rinko Lewiston High School Elijah Nelsen Messalonskee High School Jacob Caton Mt. Blue High School Jack Cramer Mt. Blue High School Caleb Foster Mt. Blue High School Logan Walsh Mt. Blue High School Tim Williamson Mt. Blue High School Noah McConnell Skowhegan Asa Stroman Skowhegan

Boy's Class B

1st Team

1st Singles Isaac Swain Medomak 2nd Singles Rath Shoenthal Lincoln Academy 3rd Singles Colby Tardif Waterville 1st Doubles Gavin White Medomak Vishal Mellor Medomak 2nd Doubles Buster Lee Medomak Kolin Donlin Medomak 2nd Team 1st Singles Casey Duncan Lincoln Academy 2nd Singles Kory Donlin Medomak 3rd Singles Cole Allen MCI 1st Doubles Hudson Holmstrom MCI Tyson Thompson MCI 2nd Doubles Marcello Endrizzi Lincoln Academy Micah Stapp Lincoln Academy Player of the Year: Isaac Swain Lincoln Academy Coach of the Year: William Hinkley Medomak 2024 KVAC Class B & C BOYS All Academic First Name Last Name High School Martin Ferusca Cony HS Bryan Ouellette Cony HS Nathan Polley Erskine Academy Marcello Endrizzi Lincoln Academy Tristan Gammon Lincoln Academy Nandi Gero Lincoln Academy Rath Schoenthal Lincoln Academy Tuan Vescovini Lincoln Academy Brady Rogers Maine Central Institute Kory Donlin Medomak Valley Isaac Swain Medomak Valley Fritz Bertlesman Morse High School Evan D'Souza Morse High School Noah D'Souza Morse High School Owen Hill Morse High School Anthony Hyland Waterville High School