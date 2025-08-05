If you have a child that is interested in playing football for the Bangor Junior Rams, whether it is K-2nd Grade Flag Football or 3rd-6th Grade Tackle Football, now is the time to register for the 2025 season!

The Bangor Rams offer Flag Football for Grades Kindergarten through 2nd Grade and there is a $50.00 registration fee per child. They offer Tackle Football for Grades 3-6, and the registration fee is $150.00 per child. They do offer scholarships if your family has a need.

Football instruction is cumulative. If your child misses early practices they will miss the building blocks on which future practices are based, so it's important to register your child early, and have them attend the practices.

Equipment handout will take place in the evening of Saturday, August 9th at 5 p.m. at Cameron Stadium in Bangor.

Practices begin the week of August 11th from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with helmets only at the Garland Street Baseball Field (behind Cameron Stadium).

There is a Jamboree on Sunday, August 24th with the Mites (Grades 3-4) playing Brewer at 11 a.m. and PeeWees (Grades 5-6) playing Hampden at 2 p.m. The 1st Game will take place on Sunday, August 31st.

For more information and to sign up, visit the Bangor Junior Rams Football website

