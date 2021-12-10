Bangor on Tap Returns to the Cross Insurance Center in 2022

Bangor on Tap will return to the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

If you've been before (maybe you're in our photo gallery below? 😉), you know it's a great time with games, live music, and plenty of craft beers to sample. We're happy to bring it back to the Cross Insurance Center in 2022 to continue the fun!

Get ready to try more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers. We'll have delicious food from local restaurants and live music from a Maine favorite, The Mallett Brothers Band!

Tickets go on sale at 9 AM sharp on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Get your tickets early for a great Christmas deal. Just think how excited the beer lover in your life will be to get tickets in his or her stocking.

In case you forgot how FUN this event is, take a look at the photos below from years past. We can't wait to see you in April, Bangor!