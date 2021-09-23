UFC President Dana White Tries His First Breakfast Pizza

In all his formative years at Hermon High School, he never tried a breakfast pizza? We are shocked!

We do a ton of stories about Bangor’s legendary Stephen King, and with good reason, but sometimes people forget that Dana White, is not only president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, which is the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world, but he grew up in the Bangor area, and is a 1987 graduate of Hermon High School.

White worked as a boxercise coach, then as a successful manager for fighters Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell. He was then made president of the UFC back in 2001, and since that time, it has become a huge moneymaker, grossing near $1 billion dollars per year.

With such great success, come some sweet perks, like having your own chef whip up whatever you desire, whenever you desire it, so when you want a breakfast pizza, but have never had one, you can give it a go.

In this uploaded video, White claims he is skeptical, and that quote "I like breakfast, and I like pizza, but I don’t know if I like breakfast pizza" Seems kinds silly right? Well, Dana is a very popular guy, because this clip has been viewed thousands of times in the past few days.

This delicious treat features standard pizza dough, topped with cheese sauce, sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheese. What does Dana think? See for yourself, but be warned that he kicks the video off with a big ol’ F-bomb.

On a personal note, a big shout out to a good friend, and Dedham native, Tyler Hafford, whose time spent at Season’s in Bangor, led him to directly meet Dana, where he was a server for the many private parties that White has thrown there the last few years. Happy to say that Tyler is now working for the UFC in Vegas as an intern. Well done buddy! Maybe your own personal chef is on the horizon.