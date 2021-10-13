Bangor Alternative Baseball Team Plays Sunday

Did you know there is such a thing as the Alternative Baseball Organization? It's a nationwide league and their goal is to provide an authentic baseball experience for adults and teens (15+) with Autism and other disabilities for physical and social skills enrichment in life on and off the baseball diamond.

Did you know there is an ABO team in the state of Maine? It's the Bangor Alternative Baseball Team and they formed this year and are the only team north of New York. So in an effort to cap their first year of practice, they are going to take on a group of "celebrities" Sunday October 17th at Mansfield Stadium starting at 4pm.

Admission is free and they have food and fun planned for those who come and take part.

Kevin Stevenson is one of the coaches on the team and he joined The Morning Line to talk about the program and their goals for this year and in the future.

You can find out more information by visiting the Facebook page of the team which is highlighted in the link above.

The Bangor Alternative Baseball Team plays against the team of local celebrities Sunday at Mansfield Stadium and the celebrities will include :

Ben Barr the Sports Director of WABI TV5, Nic Cota who played on the Bangor Senior Little League Team who finished as the World Series Runners-Up in 2010, UMaine Baseball Head Coach Nick Derba, Former Bangor HS Baseball Coach Jeff Fahey, Wayne Harvey, Former MLB Pitcher Matt Kinney, Angela Luna of WABI TV5, Steve McKay formerly of WLBZ NewsCenter 2, Husson Baseball Head Coach Chris Morris, Brandon Portwine from Sluggers Training Facility in Brewer, Jon Small of WABI TV5, and former UMaine football player and former TV5 Sports Director Tim Throckmorton.

CONTACT KEVIN STEVENSON (207) 478-3864 for more Information