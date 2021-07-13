Hit The Links To Help Kids Hit The Hoop

Saturday July 24th the Holbrook Basketball Club is holding a golf tournament fundraiser.

A 4 person, scramble format event is planned for Sawmill Woods Golf Course in Clifton to help offset costs for the program.

We talked with one of the organizers of the event to find out the details.

It is $245 for a group of 4 in the scramble format, and that includes green fees, cart and lunch.

There will be raffles held and it all benefits the kids in Holbrook Basketball Club.

You can register and get more details at the following links :

Holbrook Rec HBC Golf Registration Page

Holbrook Basketball Club Facebook Page

Golf Tournament Event Facebook Page

Sawmill Woods Golf Course Facebook Page

You can listen to our conversation again here to get all the full details, and find out how you can play or become a sponsor of the event.