The event wine fans have been waiting years for is back.

Bangor Uncorked returns to the Cross Insurance Center ballroom Saturday, October 15, and this year we’re uncorking more than wine! Sample dozens of wines from Maine and around the world, plus crisp Maine ciders and signature cocktails featuring local Maine spirits.

Plus, there will be live music all evening by Dom Colizzi's band, Tourmaline - playing your favorite Top 40 music through the decades.

It's the ultimate girls' night out or date night.

A standard ticket includes three hours of sampling from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., a souvenir wine glass & live music.

A VIP Ticket includes four hours of sampling from 4 p.m.-8 p.m., a souvenir wine glass, access to the VIP lounge area, light appetizers & live music.

Get your tickets by August 31 and save $10 per ticket (station websites or ticket Master.)

Participants must be at least 21 years of age and have a valid ID to attend.

More information: All tickets are non-refundable. We recommend arriving 30 minutes prior to the event (3:30 p.m. for VIP Ticket & 4:30 p.m. for Standard Ticket) as ID checks must be performed. In order to be admitted to the event, you must have your printed paper ticket in hand or a digital ticket on your mobile device. Designated Driver tickets are available at the door for $10; designated drivers must be 21+ to attend. For further questions, please email kathy.hardy@townsquaremedia.com.