Bangor Rams Beat South Portland 6-3 Will Play in State Finals on Saturday

Congratulations to the Bangor Rams Hockey Team, who beat South Portland Wednesday night, March 6th, 6-3, in the Class A Regional Championship.

Bangor will now play the Lewiston Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon, March 9th at 3:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for the State Championship. This is the 1st time that Bangor has played in the Class A State Finals.

Marc Andre Perron had a hat-trick (3 goals), Jackson Guimond had 2 goals and Miles Randall scored a goal.

Cody McCue was in goal for the Rams.

Members of the 2023-23 Bangor Rams include

Cody McCue - Sophomore

Andrew Slocum - Junior

James Schureman - Sophomore

Jackson Guimond - Senior

Richie Trott - Senior

Zachary Lindquist - Junior

Will Pelc - Junior

Chase Caron - Sophomore

Ty Walker - Senior

Preston Henry - Senior

Ryan Beck - Sophomore

Seamus Hagerty - Senior

Jake Biberstein - Junior

Phillip Moscone - Sophomore

Marc-Andre Perron - Junior

Miles Randall - Senior

Michael Moscore - Senior

Preston Karam - Sophomore

Zachary Cota - Sophomre

Miles Worcester - Sophomore

Cole Fernald - Freshman

The Rams are coached by Quinn Paradis assisted by Derek Fournier, Michael McLean, Parker Sanderson and Steven Farley. Brianna Woodworth is the athletic trainer.