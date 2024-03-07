Bangor Rams Beat South Portland 6-3 Will Play in State Finals on Saturday
Congratulations to the Bangor Rams Hockey Team, who beat South Portland Wednesday night, March 6th, 6-3, in the Class A Regional Championship.
Bangor will now play the Lewiston Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon, March 9th at 3:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for the State Championship. This is the 1st time that Bangor has played in the Class A State Finals.
Marc Andre Perron had a hat-trick (3 goals), Jackson Guimond had 2 goals and Miles Randall scored a goal.
Cody McCue was in goal for the Rams.
Members of the 2023-23 Bangor Rams include
- Cody McCue - Sophomore
- Andrew Slocum - Junior
- James Schureman - Sophomore
- Jackson Guimond - Senior
- Richie Trott - Senior
- Zachary Lindquist - Junior
- Will Pelc - Junior
- Chase Caron - Sophomore
- Ty Walker - Senior
- Preston Henry - Senior
- Ryan Beck - Sophomore
- Seamus Hagerty - Senior
- Jake Biberstein - Junior
- Phillip Moscone - Sophomore
- Marc-Andre Perron - Junior
- Miles Randall - Senior
- Michael Moscore - Senior
- Preston Karam - Sophomore
- Zachary Cota - Sophomre
- Miles Worcester - Sophomore
- Cole Fernald - Freshman
The Rams are coached by Quinn Paradis assisted by Derek Fournier, Michael McLean, Parker Sanderson and Steven Farley. Brianna Woodworth is the athletic trainer.
