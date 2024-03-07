Bangor Rams Beat South Portland 6-3 Will Play in State Finals on Saturday

Photo Chris Popper
Congratulations to the Bangor Rams Hockey Team, who beat South Portland Wednesday night, March 6th, 6-3, in the Class A Regional Championship.
Bangor will now play the Lewiston Blue Devils on Saturday afternoon, March 9th at 3:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for the State Championship. This is the 1st time that Bangor has played in the Class A State Finals.
Marc Andre Perron had a hat-trick (3 goals), Jackson Guimond had 2 goals and Miles Randall scored a goal.
Cody McCue was in goal for the Rams.
Members of the 2023-23 Bangor Rams include
  • Cody McCue - Sophomore
  • Andrew Slocum - Junior
  • James Schureman - Sophomore
  • Jackson Guimond - Senior
  • Richie Trott - Senior
  • Zachary Lindquist - Junior
  • Will Pelc - Junior
  • Chase Caron - Sophomore
  • Ty Walker - Senior
  • Preston Henry - Senior
  • Ryan Beck - Sophomore
  • Seamus Hagerty - Senior
  • Jake Biberstein - Junior
  • Phillip Moscone - Sophomore
  • Marc-Andre Perron - Junior
  • Miles Randall - Senior
  • Michael Moscore - Senior
  • Preston Karam - Sophomore
  • Zachary Cota - Sophomre
  • Miles Worcester - Sophomore
  • Cole Fernald - Freshman

The Rams are coached by Quinn Paradis assisted by Derek Fournier, Michael McLean, Parker Sanderson and Steven Farley. Brianna Woodworth is the athletic trainer.

