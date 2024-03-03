KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl&#8217;s Hockey Teams

KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Hockey Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2023-24 Girl's All-Conference and All-Academic Ice Hockey Teams. Congratulations to all!

First Team
First NameLast NameSchool
JordinWilliams"Pioneers"
LaurenLabbe"Dragons"
KatieBerard"Black Tigers"
PaigeOakes"Pioneers"
KylieDulac"Blue Devils"
SolveigLedwick"Dragons"
LisiPalmer"Dragons"
AnnaMolloy"Pioneers"
AbbieDerosier"Pioneers"
Second Team
First NameLast NameSchool
KyleeSpugnardi"Red Hornets"
MeghanDelahanty"Pioneers"
CrewLangley"Blue Devils"
NataliePerham"Dragons"
GillianCountway"Dragons"
AvayaDesjardins"Blue Devils"
AveryCologna"Red Hornets"
EvelyRousseau"Black Tigers"
LilyBerard"Black Tigers"
Player of the Year:
Jordin Williams, Penobscot Pioneers
Coach of the Year:
Chris Ledwick, Brunswick Dragons
KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic
First NameLast NameSchool
CelesteBraillardBrunswick High School
TannarGagnonBrunswick High School
AllieTathamBrunswick High School
SydneyDrakeBrunswick High School
MaryHastings
Camden Hills Regional High School
GraceDucharmeEdward Little
IzzyJalbertEdward Little
HelenaMoonEdward Little
HallyeThibodeauEdward Little
EvelynRousseauErskine Academy
LilyBerardGardiner Area High School
OliviaDoyonLeavitt Area HS
KyleeSpugnardiLeavitt Area HS
TaylorMelvinLewiston High School
EmmaGrabensteinMt. Ararat High School
PaigeHokulani BellMt. Ararat High School
AllieHunterMt. Ararat High School
HannahDaigneaultWinslow High School
