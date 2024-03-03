KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Girl’s Hockey Teams
The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their 2023-24 Girl's All-Conference and All-Academic Ice Hockey Teams. Congratulations to all!
|First Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Jordin
|Williams
|"Pioneers"
|Lauren
|Labbe
|"Dragons"
|Katie
|Berard
|"Black Tigers"
|Paige
|Oakes
|"Pioneers"
|Kylie
|Dulac
|"Blue Devils"
|Solveig
|Ledwick
|"Dragons"
|Lisi
|Palmer
|"Dragons"
|Anna
|Molloy
|"Pioneers"
|Abbie
|Derosier
|"Pioneers"
|Second Team
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Kylee
|Spugnardi
|"Red Hornets"
|Meghan
|Delahanty
|"Pioneers"
|Crew
|Langley
|"Blue Devils"
|Natalie
|Perham
|"Dragons"
|Gillian
|Countway
|"Dragons"
|Avaya
|Desjardins
|"Blue Devils"
|Avery
|Cologna
|"Red Hornets"
|Evely
|Rousseau
|"Black Tigers"
|Lily
|Berard
|"Black Tigers"
|Player of the Year:
Jordin Williams, Penobscot Pioneers
|Coach of the Year:
Chris Ledwick, Brunswick Dragons
|KVAC Girls Ice Hockey All Academic
|First Name
|Last Name
|School
|Celeste
|Braillard
|Brunswick High School
|Tannar
|Gagnon
|Brunswick High School
|Allie
|Tatham
|Brunswick High School
|Sydney
|Drake
|Brunswick High School
|Mary
|Hastings
Camden Hills Regional High School
|Grace
|Ducharme
|Edward Little
|Izzy
|Jalbert
|Edward Little
|Helena
|Moon
|Edward Little
|Hallye
|Thibodeau
|Edward Little
|Evelyn
|Rousseau
|Erskine Academy
|Lily
|Berard
|Gardiner Area High School
|Olivia
|Doyon
|Leavitt Area HS
|Kylee
|Spugnardi
|Leavitt Area HS
|Taylor
|Melvin
|Lewiston High School
|Emma
|Grabenstein
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Paige
|Hokulani Bell
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Allie
|Hunter
|Mt. Ararat High School
|Hannah
|Daigneault
|Winslow High School