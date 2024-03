KVAC All-Conference and All-Academic Boy’s Hockey Teams

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference (KVAC) released their All-Conference and All-Academic Boy's Hockey Teams. Congratulations to all.

FIRST TEAM Forwards First Name Last Name School Owen McManus Camden Hills Owen Kirk Messalonskee Keith Brooks Hampden Academy Defense Billy Kurzius Camden Hills Grayson Podey Messalonskee Goalie Landon Foster Cony Co-Op SECOND TEAM Forwards First Name Last Name School William Keach Leavitt Co-Op Grady Vanidestine Brewer Co-Op Matthew Shayne Hampden Academy Defense First Name Last Name School Luke Gladu Leavitt Co-Op Colin McKay Hampden Academy Goalie First Name Last Name School Ian Guerin Leavitt Co-Op Player of the Year- Owen McManus Camden Hills Coach of the Year- Zach Wilson Hampden Academy KVAC Boys Ice Hockey All Academic First Name Last Name School Cameron Brown Camden Hills Regional High School Owen Hotchkin Camden Hills Regional High School William Kurzius Camden Hills Regional High School Emmet Marshall Camden Hills Regional High School Owen McManus Camden Hills Regional High School Brooks Hefty Edward Little Colin McKay Hampden Academy Matthew Shayne Hampden Academy Cameron Dostie Lawrence HS Noah Brisson Leavitt Area HS William Keach Leavitt Area HS Rene Thibault Leavitt Area HS Andrew Beckwith Messalonskee High School Hunter Hallee Messalonskee High School Tyler Hansen Messalonskee High School Grayson Podey Messalonskee High School

