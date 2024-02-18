Hampden Academy Hockey Beats #1 Messalonskee 3-0

Thanks to our special Hampden Academy Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for this report!

On Saturday, February 17th, the Hampden Academy Broncos faced the #1 ranked Messalonskee Eagles in a memorable showdown for Broncos fans. After being eliminated from the playoffs last year by the Eagles, Keith Brooks and Aiden Surran led the Broncos to a 3-0 shutout win.

Photo Angela Ellingwood Photo Angela Ellingwood loading...

The 1st period started off as an intense battle, with each team battling for every loose puck. With chances at both ends, both goaltenders came up with some big saves, as the period ended with the same score that it started. Messalonskee outshot Hampden 12-11 through 15 minutes.

The 2nd period was a similar game. For the first 7 minutes of the period, the score was still deadlocked, until Matt Shayne scored his 17th goal of the year, and his second goal against the Eagles this season. Shayne opened the scoring with 7:56 to play in the period assisted by Lucas Dunn.

Just under 6 minutes later it was Keith Brooks who doubled the lead on a 2-on-0 breakaway with 3:05 to play in the period. Brooks scored on a one-timer in front of a net after Dunn's cross-crease pass to give the Broncos a 2-0 lead. Messalonskee continued the pressure later on in the period, but was unable to score thanks to some huge saves from Aiden Surran and the hustle of the Broncos’ defense.

The score would remain 2-0 for the first 5 minutes of the 3rd period, until a couple of penalties left the Eagles 5-on-3 shorthanded for just over a minute. The Broncos took advantage of this golden opportunity, as Brooks used the extra space to score his second goal of the game. The goal was assisted by Dunn and Shayne with 9:56 to play in the game.

2 Bronco penalties left Messalonskee with a 5-on-3 power play, but no goal materialized out of that. As Hampden Academy continued to pressure the Eagles’ net, the buzzer sounded, ending the game.

The Broncos improved to 9-6-2 (9-3-2 in Class B North), while the Eagles fell to 14-4 (13-3 in Class B North). Hampden Academy currently (as of Saturday night, 2/19) sits 2nd in the Class B North Heal Points, while Messalonskee remains in 1st place.

The Broncos will play their final game of the regular season against John Bapst on Tuesday, while Messalonskee’s regular season is over.