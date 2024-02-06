Maine Girls Hockey Tourney Brackets and Final Heal Points
The Maine Girls' High School Hockey Regular season has come to an end, with Tourney 2024 set to begin on Wednesday, February 7th.
Here are the Final Heal Points and Records and Tourney Brackets. This will be updated as the games are played, so be sure to check back.
To see the MPA Program click HERE
Class A North
- Yarmouth/Freeport 14-4
- Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Pioneers)14-4
- Brunswick 9-9
- St. Dominic Academy 11-7
- Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook 9-9
- Lewiston/Oak Hill
- Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland
- Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak
Class A South
- Cheverus/Old Orchard/Windham 15-1
- Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook 12-6
- Poland/Deering 10-8
- Falmouth/Scarborough 9-9
- Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk 8-10
- York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble 3-14-1
- Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 1-16-1
Quarterfinals February 7
North
- #1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Mt. Ararat
- #4 St. Dominic Academy vs. #5 Winslow
- #3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston
- #2 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #7 Edward Little
South
- #1 Cheverus - Bye
- #4 Falmouth vs. #5 Biddeford
- #3 Portland vs. #6 York
- #2 Gorham vs. #7 Greely
Semifinals February 10
North
- Winner #1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Mt. Ararat vs. Winner #4 St. Dominic Academy vs. #5 Winslow
- Winner #2 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #7 Edward Little vs. #3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston
South
- #1 Cheverus vs. Winner #4 Falmouth vs. #5 Biddeford
- #3 Winner Gorham vs. #7 Greely vs. Winner #3 Portland vs. #6 York
Regional Finals February 14
- North at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn
- South at Troub Ice Arena in Portland
State Championships February 17
- Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn
The Girls State Championship will be live-streamed via NFHS. You can watch it HERE (subscription)
