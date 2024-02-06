Maine Girls Hockey Tourney Brackets and Final Heal Points

The Maine Girls' High School Hockey Regular season has come to an end, with Tourney 2024 set to begin on Wednesday, February 7th.

Here are the Final Heal Points and Records and Tourney Brackets. This will be updated as the games are played, so be sure to check back.

To see the MPA Program click HERE

Class A North

Yarmouth/Freeport 14-4 Brewer/Bangor/Hampden/John Bapst/Old Town/Orono (Penobscot Pioneers)14-4 Brunswick 9-9 St. Dominic Academy 11-7 Winslow/Gardiner/Cony/Messalonskee/Lawrence/Erskine/Maranacook 9-9 Lewiston/Oak Hill Edward Little/Leavitt/Poland Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse/Medomak

Class A South

Cheverus/Old Orchard/Windham 15-1 Gorham/Bonny Eagle/Massabesic/Fryeburg/Lake Region/Westbrook 12-6 Poland/Deering 10-8 Falmouth/Scarborough 9-9 Biddeford/Thornton/Wells/Kennebunk 8-10 York/Traip/Marshwood/Noble 3-14-1 Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 1-16-1

Quarterfinals February 7

North

#1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Mt. Ararat

#4 St. Dominic Academy vs. #5 Winslow

#3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston

#2 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #7 Edward Little

South

#1 Cheverus - Bye

#4 Falmouth vs. #5 Biddeford

#3 Portland vs. #6 York

#2 Gorham vs. #7 Greely

Semifinals February 10

North

Winner #1 Yarmouth vs. #8 Mt. Ararat vs. Winner #4 St. Dominic Academy vs. #5 Winslow

Winner #2 Penobscot Pioneers vs. #7 Edward Little vs. #3 Brunswick vs. #6 Lewiston

South

#1 Cheverus vs. Winner #4 Falmouth vs. #5 Biddeford

#3 Winner Gorham vs. #7 Greely vs. Winner #3 Portland vs. #6 York

Regional Finals February 14

North at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn

South at Troub Ice Arena in Portland

State Championships February 17

Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn

The Girls State Championship will be live-streamed via NFHS. You can watch it HERE (subscription)