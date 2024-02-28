Hampden Academy Beats John Bapst Hockey 2-1 in Quarterfinals

Thanks to our special Hampden Academy Hockey correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap!

On Tuesday night, February 27th, the Hampden Academy Broncos and the John Bapst Crusaders took to the ice for the 2nd time in just 7 days. Previously, the Broncos escaped Sawyer Arena with a 5-3 win to end the regular season. Hampden also eliminated John Bapst in last year’s playoffs, and the Broncos were able achieve a similar feat this year with a narrow 2-1 victory.

For the first 3 minutes the Crusaders were on the front foot, limiting Hampden Academy’s chances. 3 minutes and 7 seconds into the period, Will Bourgeois’ one-timer fired past Aiden Surran for a goal. Bapst took the lead with 12:53 to play in the first period with Owen Marryatt getting the assist.

The Broncos were unsuccessful on their first power play opportunity of the evening, but they kept the Crusaders pinned in their defensive zone, and before long, the game was tied. Keith Brooks’ one-timer beat Kayden Kinney in net for John Bapst, and the score was level at 1. The goal came with 6 minutes elapsed from the period with Matt Shayne on the assist.

Both sides went to the locker room with the score tied 1-1. Hampden Academy outshot John Bapst 12-6 through 15 minutes.

Late in the second period, the Broncos had another power play opportunity, and this time they scored within the two minutes. Matt Shayne’s wrist shot from the right faceoff dot was partially stopped by the goaltender, but the shot was too powerful as the puck trickled on in for a Bronco goal. 4:44 remained in the period.

As the 3rd period was winding down, the Crusaders were given a golden opportunity to send the game to overtime with a power play in the final minute, but a costly penalty by Curtis Brown meant that the final 32 seconds would be played 4-on-4. Most of this time would be played in Hampden’s defensive zone, but even though they pulled the goaltender to gain a 5-on-4 advantage, the clock ran out.

Hampden Academy advanced to the regional semi-finals, where they will face the Cony Rams in Presque Isle on Saturday.