Bangor Shutsout Brewer 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The Bangor Rams defeated the Brewer Witches 3-0 under the lights at Coffin Field in Brewer on Monday, May 16th

Lane Barron was dominant in the circle for Bangor, holding Brewer to just 1 hit. She struck out 12 and walked 5.

Morgan Downs started for the Witches and went 5.2 innings. She struck out 7, walked 5 and allowed 6 hits and 3 runs. Laura Stewart pitched the final 1.1 innings for Brewer.

Emmie Streams batting leadoff had 2 hits including a double and drove in a run. Rae Barron had a triple and drove in a run. Ashley Schults had a hit and a run batted in. Casey Carter and Taylor Coombs each had a single. Coombs swiped 2 bases and Streams and Schultz also had a stolen base.

Jordin Williams had Brewer's lone hit.

Bangor is now 7-3 and will host Hampden Academy Wednesday, May 18th at 7 p.m. under the lights.

Brewer is now 2-8 and will travel to Bar Harbor to play MDI on Wednesday May 18th at 4:30 p.m.

