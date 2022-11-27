Bangor’s Anna Connors Signs with UConn Track and Field

On Saturday, November 25th in Red Barry Gym, Bangor High School Senior Anna Connors signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Division 1 - University of Connecticut and compete for the Huskies Track and Field Team

Connors competed in the New England Championship Indoor Track and Field in March of 2022

Girls 55 Dash - Anna Connors - 5th with a time of 7.29

Girl's 300 Dash - Anna Connors - 2nd with a time of 39.16

This past fall she was named to the Northern Maine Class A Regional All-Star Soccer Team

Alan Mosca, Bangor High head coach had a lot to say about Anna. "We are all extremely proud of Anna for her winning the 2021 Maine Girls Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the year. Anna has accomplished so much on the track as she is a 4 time Team State Champion and 7 time Individual Champion. She is also a three time individual state record holder and Anna belongs on the Mt. Rushmore for Girls Track and Field in the State of Maine. Her drive and work ethic is unparalleled and she has a competitive edge that is second to no one. She is also one of the most caring and kind student athletes I have witnessed in my 30 years of High School athletics. We all have been blessed by Anna and her commitment to excellence at Bangor High School."