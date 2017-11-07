‘Belichick Plaza’ Unveiled At Wesleyan [VIDEO]

Bill Belichick may take ‘no days off’, but he did take some time away during the bye week to share in an honor with his daughter.

Belichick and his daughter Amanda were honored at Wesleyan University with a plaza dedicated to the family called the “Belichick Plaza”. The Patriots Head Coach attended Wesleyan University and played football for the college at both the center and tight end. Belichick graduated with a degree in economics in 1975 from the school. He was also named to part of the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

BB goes back to school.@wesleyan_u dedicates "Belichick Plaza" in honor of alums Bill Belichick & daughter Amanda: pic.twitter.com/OphcLjBLGO — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 7, 2017

Amanda was a 2007 graduate from the school and was a four-year letter-winner in lacrosse at Wesleyan. She scored 47 goals and had 72 points during her career. Belichick currently is the Head Coach of the Holy Cross lacrosse team, a role she has held since 2016.

New England is currently at the 6-2 mark on the season and will be facing the Denver Broncos on the road on Sunday night.