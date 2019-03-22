Bergy Gets His 30th In Win [VIDEO]

It's nice to have the boys back together on that big line. Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak accounted for eight points as the Boston Bruins smothered the New Jersey Devils 5-1. The B's expand their lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs for that second spot in their division.

Patrice Bergeron had two goals and an assist. He is now a 30 goal scorer.

David Pastrnak added a goal and assist. His first score after missing 16 games with a thumb injury.

And Brad Marchand had three assists and now has 90 points. He appears on his way to a 100 point season.

Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask stopped 21 of 22 shots in net.