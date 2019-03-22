Bergy Gets His 30th In Win [VIDEO]

Getty Images

It's nice to have the boys back together on that big line. Bergeron, Marchand and Pastrnak accounted for eight points as the Boston Bruins smothered the New Jersey Devils 5-1. The B's expand their lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs for that second spot in their division.

Patrice Bergeron had two goals and an assist. He is now a 30 goal scorer.

David Pastrnak added a goal and assist. His first score after missing 16 games with a thumb injury.

And Brad Marchand had three assists and now has 90 points. He appears on his way to a 100 point season.

Meanwhile, Tuukka Rask stopped 21 of 22 shots in net.

The Bruins are now 45-20-9 and head to Florida to play the Panthers and then the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Categories: Boston Bruins, Boston Sports, National Hockey League, Sports, Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top