Big East Player of the Weeks and Honor Roll Nominees

Big East Player of the Weeks and Honor Roll Nominees

Photos Chris Popper

Congratulations to Lila Ryan from Hermon High School and James Witham from MDI High School who were named Week 1 Players of the Week by the Big East Coaches.

Ryan played 3 games and scored 40 points, ripping down 24 rebounds and had 8 assists and 11 steals.

Witham played in 2 games and scored 56 points, ripping down 24 rebounds and had 8 assists and 3 steals.

Named to the Big East Girl's Honor Roll were

  • Sydney Mason -Ellsworth, 3 games, 33 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists
  • Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth - 3 games, 37 points, 20 rebounds, 8 assists
  • Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth - 3 games 50 points, 10 assists
  • Austyn Atherton - Ellsworth - 3 games, 23 points, 24 rebounds
  • Abbie Bradstreet - Hermon - 3 games, 28 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals, 1 block
  • Rebecca Balmas - Hermon - 3 games, 36 points, 38 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks
  • Stella Goetz - John Bapst - 3 games, 40 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists, 14 steals
  • Julia Goodine - John Bapst - 3 games, 37 points, 9 steals
  • Avery Norwood - MDI - 3 games, 42 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals
  • Ella Watson - MDI - 3 games, 25 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals
  • Taylor Madden - Old Town - 2 games, 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals
  • Emma Ketch - Old Town - 2 games, 27 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist
  • Emily Collins - Presque Isle - 3 games, 24 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
  • Marion Young - Presque Isle - 3 games, 34 points, 20 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Named to the Big East Boy's Honor Roll were

  • Eli Holler - Ellsworth - 3 games, 37 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
  • Evan Haskell - Ellsworth - 3 games, 38 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals
  • Brody Hurd - Hermon- 3 games, 36 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals
  • Carter Wiggin - Hermon - 3 games, 41 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists, 8 steals
  • Dylan Stoll - MDI - 2 games, 30 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals
  • Brooks Vose - Old Town - 2 games, 39 points, 25 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

 

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Categories: Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball

More From 92.9 The Ticket