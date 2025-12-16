Congratulations to Lila Ryan from Hermon High School and James Witham from MDI High School who were named Week 1 Players of the Week by the Big East Coaches.

Ryan played 3 games and scored 40 points, ripping down 24 rebounds and had 8 assists and 11 steals.

Witham played in 2 games and scored 56 points, ripping down 24 rebounds and had 8 assists and 3 steals.

Named to the Big East Girl's Honor Roll were

Sydney Mason -Ellsworth, 3 games, 33 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists

Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth - 3 games, 37 points, 20 rebounds, 8 assists

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth - 3 games 50 points, 10 assists

Austyn Atherton - Ellsworth - 3 games, 23 points, 24 rebounds

Abbie Bradstreet - Hermon - 3 games, 28 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals, 1 block

Rebecca Balmas - Hermon - 3 games, 36 points, 38 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks

Stella Goetz - John Bapst - 3 games, 40 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists, 14 steals

Julia Goodine - John Bapst - 3 games, 37 points, 9 steals

Avery Norwood - MDI - 3 games, 42 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals

Ella Watson - MDI - 3 games, 25 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals

Taylor Madden - Old Town - 2 games, 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Emma Ketch - Old Town - 2 games, 27 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist

Emily Collins - Presque Isle - 3 games, 24 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals

Marion Young - Presque Isle - 3 games, 34 points, 20 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Named to the Big East Boy's Honor Roll were

Eli Holler - Ellsworth - 3 games, 37 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Evan Haskell - Ellsworth - 3 games, 38 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals

Brody Hurd - Hermon- 3 games, 36 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals

Carter Wiggin - Hermon - 3 games, 41 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists, 8 steals

Dylan Stoll - MDI - 2 games, 30 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Brooks Vose - Old Town - 2 games, 39 points, 25 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal