Big East Player of the Weeks and Honor Roll Nominees
Congratulations to Lila Ryan from Hermon High School and James Witham from MDI High School who were named Week 1 Players of the Week by the Big East Coaches.
Ryan played 3 games and scored 40 points, ripping down 24 rebounds and had 8 assists and 11 steals.
Witham played in 2 games and scored 56 points, ripping down 24 rebounds and had 8 assists and 3 steals.
Named to the Big East Girl's Honor Roll were
- Sydney Mason -Ellsworth, 3 games, 33 points, 19 rebounds, 12 assists
- Kaylee Bagley - Ellsworth - 3 games, 37 points, 20 rebounds, 8 assists
- Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth - 3 games 50 points, 10 assists
- Austyn Atherton - Ellsworth - 3 games, 23 points, 24 rebounds
- Abbie Bradstreet - Hermon - 3 games, 28 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals, 1 block
- Rebecca Balmas - Hermon - 3 games, 36 points, 38 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks
- Stella Goetz - John Bapst - 3 games, 40 points, 20 rebounds, 11 assists, 14 steals
- Julia Goodine - John Bapst - 3 games, 37 points, 9 steals
- Avery Norwood - MDI - 3 games, 42 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals
- Ella Watson - MDI - 3 games, 25 points, 19 rebounds, 5 assists, 5 steals
- Taylor Madden - Old Town - 2 games, 21 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals
- Emma Ketch - Old Town - 2 games, 27 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist
- Emily Collins - Presque Isle - 3 games, 24 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals
- Marion Young - Presque Isle - 3 games, 34 points, 20 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals
Named to the Big East Boy's Honor Roll were
- Eli Holler - Ellsworth - 3 games, 37 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals
- Evan Haskell - Ellsworth - 3 games, 38 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals
- Brody Hurd - Hermon- 3 games, 36 points, 16 rebounds, 3 assists, 7 steals
- Carter Wiggin - Hermon - 3 games, 41 points, 3 rebounds, 10 assists, 8 steals
- Dylan Stoll - MDI - 2 games, 30 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals
- Brooks Vose - Old Town - 2 games, 39 points, 25 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Get our free mobile app