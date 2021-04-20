Blanca Millan Ready To Shoot Her Shot At WNBA Career

Former-University of Maine basketball star Blanca Millan joined The Drive on Tuesday live from the nation's capital after signing with the Washington Mystics of the WNBA.

Millan, who left UMaine as the 5th all-time scorer in program history, signed with the Mystics after going undrafted in last week's WNBA Draft.

It's a quick turnaround for the guard from Spain, who has just a few weeks to earn a spot on Washington's roster before the season begins on May 15.

Hear from Millan as she gets set to pursue her professional career while also taking a moment to appreciate her accomplishments as a Black Bear.