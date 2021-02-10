Bob Socci Talks Patriots Wants And Needs Heading Into Off-season

This off-season has the potential to be one of the most exciting off-seasons in recent history for the New England Patriots, who look to fill various needs to get back in contention in the AFC.

But should we temper our expectations as explosive moves don't necessarily align with "The Patriot Way"?

The voice of the Patriots, Bob Socci, joined The Drive on Wednesday to discuss what he wants to see from Belichick and Co. in free agency and the draft over the next two months.