Brewer Bests Messalonskee in Class A North Quarterfinal [BOYS]

The Brewer Witches advanced to the Class A North semifinals with a win over the Messalonskee Eagles Saturday night.

The No. 5 Witches used a balanced attack to power past the No. 4 Eagles 63-47 in their quarterfinal contest at the Augusta Civic Center.

Brewer led for the entire contest, maintaining 12-point leads at the half (33-21) and after three quarters (47-35.) It's the eighth win for Brewer in the last nine games.

Dylan Huff led the Witches in scoring with 17 points. Trevor Pearson, the lone senior on the Brewer squad, added 14 points. Brady Saunders had 10 points. Colby Smith had 11 rebounds.

Senior Tucker Charles led the Eagles with 14 points.

The Witches improve to 13-6. The will play in the Class A North semifinal at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

The Ealges end the season at 11-8.