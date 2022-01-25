Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence 80-46 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Fairfield Monday night, January 24th coming home with a 80-46 win over the Lawrence Bulldogs.

Brewer jumped out to a 35-18 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 54-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 71-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures, led by Brady Saunders who finished with 18 points. Aaron Newcomb had 16 points, Colby Smith 13 points and Cameron Hughes 10 points. The Witches were 1-6 from the free throw line but poured in 11 3-pointers. Newcomb had 4 3-pointers. Saunders, Evan Nadeau and Brock Flagg had 2 3-pointers each and Colby Smith had 1 3-pointer for Brewer.

Lawrence was led by Conner Nutting with a game high 19 points. 3 players were tied with 6 points each. The Bulldogs were 5-16 from the free throw line and tossed in 7 3-pointers.Nutting had 3 3's, Noah Lambert had 2 3-pointers and Cade Scott and Andrew Trombley had a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 11-1 and next plays at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 25.

Lawrence is 4-8 and next plays at home against Winslow on Tuesday, January 25.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Boys 35 19 17 9 80 Lawrence Boys 18 11 9 8 46

Box Score

Brewer

# Name PTS FGM 2PM 3PM FTM FTA 1 Evan Nadeau 6 2 0 2 0 0 4 Colby Smith 13 6 5 1 0 2 10 Kyle Horr 0 0 0 0 0 0 12 Brady Saunders 18 8 6 2 0 0 14 Aiden Davis 0 0 0 0 0 2 20 Aaron Newcomb 16 6 2 4 0 0 22 Evan Glass 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 Ryder Goodwin 6 3 3 0 0 0 32 Brock Flagg 6 2 0 2 0 0 34 Cameron Hughes 10 5 5 0 0 0 40 Braden Carr 2 1 1 0 0 0 42 Titus Philbrook 2 1 1 0 0 0 TOTALS 80 34 23 11 1 6

Lawrence