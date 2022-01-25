Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence 80-46 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Fairfield Monday night, January 24th coming home with a 80-46 win over the Lawrence Bulldogs.
Brewer jumped out to a 35-18 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 54-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 71-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Brewer had 4 players in double figures, led by Brady Saunders who finished with 18 points. Aaron Newcomb had 16 points, Colby Smith 13 points and Cameron Hughes 10 points. The Witches were 1-6 from the free throw line but poured in 11 3-pointers. Newcomb had 4 3-pointers. Saunders, Evan Nadeau and Brock Flagg had 2 3-pointers each and Colby Smith had 1 3-pointer for Brewer.
Lawrence was led by Conner Nutting with a game high 19 points. 3 players were tied with 6 points each. The Bulldogs were 5-16 from the free throw line and tossed in 7 3-pointers.Nutting had 3 3's, Noah Lambert had 2 3-pointers and Cade Scott and Andrew Trombley had a 3-pointer.
Brewer is now 11-1 and next plays at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 25.
Lawrence is 4-8 and next plays at home against Winslow on Tuesday, January 25.
To nominate a player for the 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week click HERE
Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Brewer Boys
|35
|19
|17
|9
|80
|Lawrence Boys
|18
|11
|9
|8
|46
Box Score
Brewer
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Evan Nadeau
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Colby Smith
|13
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|10
|Kyle Horr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Brady Saunders
|18
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|14
|Aiden Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Aaron Newcomb
|16
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|22
|Evan Glass
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|Ryder Goodwin
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Brock Flagg
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|34
|Cameron Hughes
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|40
|Braden Carr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Titus Philbrook
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|80
|34
|23
|11
|1
|6
Lawrence
|#
|Name
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|1
|Cade Scott
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Dane Zawistowski
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Conner Nutting
|19
|7
|4
|3
|2
|2
|11
|Parker Higgins
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Cohen Lawrence
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Andrew Trombley
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|14
|Lucas Campbell
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|20
|Gavin Lunt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|Michael Hamlin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Noah Lambert
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|23
|Hunter Lee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Matthew Trombley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|46
|17
|10
|7
|5
|16