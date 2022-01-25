Brewer Boys Defeat Lawrence 80-46 [STATS]

Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team traveled down to Fairfield Monday night, January 24th coming home with a 80-46 win over the Lawrence Bulldogs.

Brewer jumped out to a 35-18 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter, and led 54-29 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 71-38 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer had 4 players in double figures, led by Brady Saunders who finished with 18 points. Aaron Newcomb had 16 points, Colby Smith 13 points and Cameron Hughes 10 points. The Witches were 1-6 from the free throw line but poured in 11 3-pointers. Newcomb had 4 3-pointers. Saunders, Evan Nadeau and Brock Flagg had 2 3-pointers each and Colby Smith had 1 3-pointer for Brewer.

Lawrence was led by Conner Nutting with a game high 19 points. 3 players were tied with 6 points each. The Bulldogs were 5-16 from the free throw line and tossed in 7 3-pointers.Nutting had 3 3's, Noah Lambert had 2 3-pointers and Cade Scott and Andrew Trombley had a 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 11-1 and next plays at Hampden Academy on Tuesday, January 25.

Lawrence is 4-8 and next plays at home against Winslow on Tuesday, January 25.

Thanks to Coach Tyler Smith for the stats.

Line Score

1234T
Brewer Boys351917980
Lawrence Boys18119846

Box Score

Brewer

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Evan Nadeau620200
4Colby Smith1365102
10Kyle Horr000000
12Brady Saunders1886200
14Aiden Davis000002
20Aaron Newcomb1662400
22Evan Glass100012
24Ryder Goodwin633000
32Brock Flagg620200
34Cameron Hughes1055000
40Braden Carr211000
42Titus Philbrook211000
TOTALS8034231116

Lawrence

#NamePTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTA
1Cade Scott621112
3Dane Zawistowski000000
10Conner Nutting1974322
11Parker Higgins633000
12Cohen Lawrence211000
13Andrew Trombley310104
14Lucas Campbell311016
20Gavin Lunt100012
21Michael Hamlin000000
22Noah Lambert620200
23Hunter Lee000000
24Matthew Trombley000000
TOTALS4617107516
