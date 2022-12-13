Brewer Girls Defeat Messalonskee 49-36 [STATS]

The Brewer Girls Basketball Team evened their record at 1-1 this season with a 49-36 victory over Messalonskee in Oakland on Tuesday, December 13th.

Brewer led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 40-29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewer was led by Allie Flagg who finished with 18 points. Jillian Ford had 12 points. The Witches were 12-17 from the free throw line and had 1 3-pointer, by Kaylee Dore.

Messalonskee was led by Ashley Mullen who finished with 15 points. Lexis Bayne had 6 points. The Eagles were 1-5 from the free throw line and had 3 3-pointers. Ashley Mullen had 2 3-pointers and Chloe Michaud had 1 3-pointer.

Brewer is now 1-1 on the season. They play at home against Nokomis on Friday, December 16th at 5:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 0-2 on the season. The Eagles play at home against Skowhegan on Friday, December 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Thanks to Jordan Goodrich for the stats!

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brewer Girls 14 10 16 9 49 Messalonskee Girls 11 3 15 7 36

Box Score

Brewer

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Gabrielle Roberts 0 - - - - Allie Flagg 18 8 - 2 2 Jillian Ford 12 4 - 4 5 Kaylee Dore 3 - 1 - - Kathleen Brydges 0 - - - - Reece McKenney 0 - - - - Mariah Roberts 4 2 - - - Aeri Nichols 1 - - 1 2 Olivia Melvin 0 - - - - Jenna McQuarrie 8 2 - 4 7 Grace LaBree 3 1 - 1 1 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 49 17 1 12 17

Messalonskee