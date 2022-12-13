Winter Week 1 High School Athlete of the Week [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 1 (December 8-10) of the Winter High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, December 15th 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Izzy Allen - Central Girls Basketball - Izzy scored 33 points, ripping down 7 rebounds and dished out 7 assists to go with 5 steals and 3 3-pointers in Central's 80-38 win over Sumner

Mollie Gray - MDI Girls Basketball - Mollie scored 26 points, had 2 3-pointers and was 6-8 from the free throw line in the Trojans 53-46 win over John Bapst on December 9

Jaxson Gross - Bucksport Wrestling - Jaxson won the 285 weight class at the Ryan Detour Meet, defeating all 3 of his opponents by pinfall in the 1st period.

Lillian Higgins - John Bapst Girls Basketball - Lillian scored 23 points, had 6 3-pointers and was 1-2 from the free throw line in John Bapst's loss to MDI on December 9.

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth Boys Basketball - Chance had 37 points with 1 3-pointer and went 8-10 from the free throw line in Ellsworth's 78-61 over Mt. View on December 9

Walker Oliver - Hodgdon Boys Basketball - Walker scored 52 points in Hodgdon's 72-22 win over Madawaska on December 9th. In the 1st Quarter alone he had 22 points including 4 3-pointers.

Abbie Quinn - Bangor Girls Basketball - Abbie had 15 points, going 3-3 from the free throw line in Bangor's 52-44 win over Cheverus on December 9th

Pierce Walston - Orono Boys Basketball - Pierce scored 26 points in Orono's 74-57 win over MCI

Ruth White - Orono Cross Country - Ruth finished 17th at the Champs Nationals on Saturday, featuring the fastest runners in the nation. Her time was 17:55.4

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games December 12th to December 17th need to be received by December 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet?How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660