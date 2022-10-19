Brewer Girls Fall to Camden Hills 3-0 [PHOTOS]

The Brewer Witches fell to the Camden Hills Windjammers 3-0, on Wednesday afternoon, October 19th. The game was moved to Cameron Stadium in Bangor because of all the rain on Tuesday.

Camden Hills scored all of their goals in the 1st Half.

12th minute - Britta Denny

15h minute - Brenna Mackey

23rd minute - Amelia Johnson

Brewer finishes the season with a record of 7-4-3. They will finish in 6th place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings pending finalization on Thursday, October 20th.

Camden Hills finishes the seaon with a 10-3-1 record. They will finish in 3rd place in the Class A North Heal Point Standings pending finalization on Thursday, October 20th.

These 2 teams will meet in the Quarterfinals at Camden Hills

Check out photos from the game