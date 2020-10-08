Brewer H.S. Basketball Coach Recounts 3-Weeks Fighting CA Fires

Ben Goodwin is a familiar name to local high school basketball aficionados as he's the head coach of the Brewer Witches boys basketball team.

On the hardwood, Goodwin's teams have enjoyed quite a bit of success in recent years, including back-to-back runs to the Class A North semifinals.

For the last three weeks, Goodwin, a forest ranger for the State of Maine, was facing a much more dangerous opponent as he helped battle the wildfires which have raged across California over the last several months.

Goodwin joined The Drive on Thursday to talk about the three week experience and what he took away from the effort.