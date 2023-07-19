Brewer High School Athletic Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2023 Inductees

The Brewer High School Athletic Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday, July 19th their Class of 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees. 6 individuals and 1 team will be inducted.

The Induction Ceremony for the Brewer High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be held on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at the Brewer Community School Performing Arts Center; 92 Pendleton Street.. There will be a social hour with refreshments from 2-3 p.m. The induction will begin promptly at 3:00pm.

RSVP forms are required for attendance with a $15.00 cost to attend. RSVP forms can be obtained on the athletic department’s website or at the office of the Superintendent of Schools at 261 Center Street in Brewer 8:00 am to 3:00 pm during the summer.

The inductees include"

Mike Blanchard, Class of 1985, was a three-time PVC Swimming Champion, two-time Class A State Swimming Champion and two-time state silver medalist. He was the only swimmer in Maine history to ever win back-to-back events in 100 yd. backstroke and 100 yd. breaststroke at a state meet. A four-time selection to the Maine All-State Swim Team, Blanchard set the school record in 100 yd. breaststroke which still stands 30 years later and he set two PVC meet records.

Winslow Herrick, (posthumously), a graduate of the class of 1918 was considered one of the best track athletes in Maine winning the mile and placing 2nd in the half mile at the University of Maine Interscholastic Meet (biggest state-wide meet of that era). Mr. Herrick’s mile record was so formidable it stood for 10 yrs. He was a standout runner at the University of Maine setting the mile record in outdoor track which stood for 16 years.

Wanda Kirkpatrick Crowell, Class of 1969, was a five-time state track & field champion in events such as long jump, high jump and 50 yd. hurdles. Kirkpatrick was also a member of the 440 yd. relay team which set a state record in 1968. She set school the record in long jump which stood for 18 years and is currently ranked in Brewer’s Outdoor Track & Field All-Time Top 20 in the long jump and high jump.

Suzanne Loiselle, Class of 1988, was a two-time State Swimming Champion and three-time PVC Champion in the 100 yd. breaststroke. Loiselle set school records multiple times in the breaststroke including a PVC Meet Record and was a member of Brewer’s 200 yd. Medley Relay record that stood for 20 years. She was a two-time Maine All-State First Team selection and swam and lettered all 4 yrs. for the highly competitive Div. I Ivy League School Cornell University.

Glendon Rand, Class of 1980, was the Class A State Champion in 2 mile and currently holds school records in indoor mile and outdoor 2 mile. After a four-year successful career running track and cross country at UMaine and setting the XC course record, Rand embarked on a coaching career at Brewer HS spanning nearly three decades, leading the Witches to 6 PVC/KVAC titles and one Cross Country State Championship and one Outdoor Track State Championship.

Paul Soucy was a physical education teacher at Brewer High School from 1973-1989. Soucy, whose coaching career spanned 11 seasons for the Witches, is the all-time winningest Brewer girls’ basketball coach in school history and led the 1988 team to the program’s only Eastern Maine championship appearance. As Head Softball Coach for 10 years, Soucy led the team to five PVC championship titles as well as an Eastern Maine Championship and a State Runner-up title in 1981.

The 2007 Cheering Team earned Class A Eastern Maine Regional, Big East and PVC Championship titles and is the first and only Brewer cheering squad to be crowned Class A State Champions in school history. The 2007 Cheering Team followed up their state title with an outstanding 4th place finish at New England’s.

For more information or additional inquiries, please contact the Hall of Fame Committee at halloffame@breweredu.org.