Thomas Homers Twice to Lead Messalonskee Past Brewer 5-2 in 9 Innings

Olivia Thomas homered in the 8th and 9th innings, driving in all 5 runs for the Messalonskee Eagles as they beat the Brewer Witches 5-2 at Coffin Field in Brewer on Monday, May 6th.

The game was tied 1-1 at the end of the 7th inning, when Brewer scored to tied the game. After Thomas' homer in the 8th for the Eagles, Jillian Ford homered for Brewer to tie the score at 2-2.

Sara Young pitched all 9 innings for Brewer, allowing 13 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 2.

Young helped herself at the plate for the Witches, going 2-4 with a double. Jordin Williams, Emma Jameson , Paige Oakes and Olivia Gilmore all singled for Brewer.

Madison Wilson was in the circle for the eagles. She allowed 7 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 9 and walked 1.

Thomas was 3-4 for the Eagles, with the 5 runs batted in. Jasmine Higgins was 3-4 with a double. Audrey Mihm, Sage Whitehead, Payton Alexander, Lexis Bayne, Chloe Michaud and Ava Perrino each singled for Messalonskee

Brewer is now 5-4. They play at Camden Hills on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is 5-4. They play host to Mt. Ararat on Friday, May 10th at 4;30 p.m.

The game was broadcast on Ticket TB. You can see a replay of the game HERE

You can vote for the Week 3 Athlete of the Week HERE once every 3 hours now through Thursday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.