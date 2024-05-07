Maine High School Baseball and Softball Scores Monday May 6

Here are the High School Baseball and Softball scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, May 6th.

Baseball

Belfast 4 Winslow 1

Berwick Academy 16 Brewster Academy 6

Bonny Eagle 11 Portland 1

Boothbay 1 Telstar 0

Bucksport 5 Orono 3

Calais 5 Jonesport-Beals 0

Calais 6 Jonesport-Beals 5

Cape Elizabeth 6 Wells 3

Dexter 17 Central 2

Edward Little 10 Brunswick 0

Ellsworth 2 MDI 1

Forest Hills 17 Valley 14

Fort Fairfield 25 Ashland 5

Foxcroft Academy 14 Mattanawcook Academy 1

Gray-New Gloucester 4 Dirigo 3

Greely 7 Lake Region 0

Hampden Academy 5 Camden Hills 0

Hall-Dale 18 MCI 8

Hodgdon 20 Central Aroostook 9

Houlton 7 Presque Isle 4

Katahdin 11 Southern Aroostook 1

Leavitt 8 Medomak Valley 7

Lincoln Academy 5 Freeport 0

Lisbon 11 Madison 1

Messalonskee 5 Brewer 4

Mount Abram 3 Oak Hill 2

Mount View 5 Winthrop 3

Narraguagus 11 Sumner 0

Nokomis 13 Waterville 3

Old Orchard Beach 11 Maranacook 2

Old Town 7 Hermon 2

Oxford Hills 4 Skowhegan 1

Penobscot Valley 14 Penquis Valley 13

Poland 4 Lewiston 2

Sacopee Valley 10 Fryeburg Academy 5

Schenck 14 Lee Academy 10

Stearns 6 Bangor Christian 5

Traip 2 Buckfield 1

Woodland 11 Shead 1

Yarmouth 5 York 1

Softball

Ashland 21 Fort Fairfield 9

Belfast 13 Winslow 7

Berwick Academy 15 Biddeford 6

Biddeford 15 Marshwood 6

Buckfield 17 Temple Academy 0

Bucksport 1 Orono 0

Calais 4 Jonesport-Beals 3

Calais 4 Jonesport-Beals 3

Cape Elizabeth 14 Wells 11

Central 11 Dexter 8

Dirigo 14 Gray-New Gloucester 3

Edward Little 15 Brunswick 0

Ellsworth 7 MDI 0

Forst Hills 13 Valley 6

Foxcroft Academy 9 Mattanawcook Academy 8

Freeport 6 Lincoln Academy 2

Gorham 17 Sanford 0

Greely 3 Lake Region 2

Hampden Academy 2 Camden Hills 1

Hermon 5 Old Town 0

Hodgdon 11 Central Aroostook 0

Katahdin 4 Southern Aroostook 2

Lewiston 3 Poland 2

Madison 12 Lisbon 5

Medomak Valley 8 Leavitt 7

Messalonskee 5 Brewer 2

Mountain Valley 10 Mount View 4

Nokomis 13 Oceanside 2

North Yarmouth Academy 13 Richmond 2

Oak Hill 5 Mount Abram 2

Oxford Hills 11 Skowhegan 6

Presue Isle 7 Houlton 6

Sacopee Valley 21 Fryeburg Academy 13

Scarborough 10 Massabesic 6

South Portland 6 Portland 5

Sumner 7 Narraguagus 6

Thornton Academy 15 Noble 1

Windham 10 Westbrook 0

Woodland 14 Shead 1

York 14 Yarmouth 4

You can vote for the Week 3 Athlete of the Week HERE once every 3 hours now through Thursday night, May 9th at 11:59 p.m.

It's time to nominate someone for the Week 4 High School Athlete of the Week, for performances May 6-May 11. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 5th. Voting for Week 4 will take place May 13th-16th with the winner being announced on Friday, May 17th.

