Messalonskee Beats Brewer 5-4 in 10 Innings

Michael Achorn's triple in the top of the 10th inning drove in Dennis Martin and the Messalonskee Eagles beat the Brewer Witches 5-4, on Monday, May 6th.

The game was broadcast on Ticket TV.

Both Brewer and Messalonskee had 9 hits in the game.

Grady Vanidestine started on the mound for Brewer and he pitched 6.0 innings, allowing 5 hits and 4 runs, 3 of which were earned. He struck out 8 and walked 1. Logan Littlefield came on in relief, pitching 4.0 innings and allowing 4 hits and 1 run, striking out 5.

Blake Littlefield and Thomas Pelkey each had 2 hits for Brewer. Jake Perry and Hunter Merrithew each had a double. Perry drove in 3 runs. Nick Tozier had a single and drove in a run for the Witches.

WATCH THE GAME ON TICKET TV

Dennis Martin started on the mound for the Eagles. He went 4.0 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out 6 and walking 5. Sean Achorn pitched 5.0 innings of relief, allowing 2 runs and striking out 6 and walking 4. Ben Bernier picked up the win, pitching the 10th inning and allowing 1 hit and 1 run.

Parker Reynolds had 2 hits including a triple, driving in 2 runs for Messalonskee. Dennis Martin was 3-5. Cash Bizier and Garrett Card each doubled. Ty Bernier, singled.

Brewer is now 2-6. They play at Camden Hills on Wednesday, May 8th at 4:30 p.m.

Messalonskee is now 7-2. . They host Mt. Ararat on Friday, May 10th at 4:15 p.m.

