Brewer Beats Brunswick 17-1 in 3-Inning Game

The Brewer Witches exploded for 17 runs in 3 innings, and beat the Brunswick Dragons 17-2 in a mercy-ruled game, called after 3 innings. Brewer scored 1 runs in the 1st and then 8 runs in both the 2nd and 3rd innings.

Jillian Ford had a monster day at the plate, going 3-4, driving in 4 runs. She had a triple and 2 singles. Sara Young had 2 hits, having a double and triple, driving in 2 runs. Madison Shaw had 2 hits, with a double, driving in 2 runs. Emma Jameson had 2 hits, with a triple and run batted in. Sara Young helped herself at the plate, with a double and triple, driving in 2 runs. Olivia Gilmore had 2 singles and a run batted in. Paige Oakes had a triple and drove in 3 runs. Jordin Williams, Olivia Bragdon and Taylor Grant each had a single for the Witches.

Sara Young was in the circle for the Wtiches. She allowed 2 hits, and 1 unearned run, striking out 3.

Caitlin Seitz and Ames Ladner each singled for Brunswick.

Seitz started in the circle for Brunswick and went 2.0 innings allowing 11 hits and 12 runs, although just 5 were earned. She struck out 4 and walked 3. Skyler Augustine recorded 1 out in the 3rd inning, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs, striking out and walking 1.

Brewer is now 4-2. They will play at Hampden Academy on Friday, May 3rd at 4:15 p.m.

Brunswick, now 2-4, will host Medomak Valley on Friday, May 3rd at 4 p.m.

