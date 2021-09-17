Brewer, Messalonskee Football Square Off Tonight On Ticket TV

The high school football season rolls along to week three and our featured match-up tonight on Ticket TV involves the Brewer Witches hosting the Messalonskee Eagles in a Class B North showdown.

The Witches enter tonight's contest 0-2 after facing a couple tough tests in the opening weeks of the 2021 season.

Brewer fell 54-13 to Class A school Bangor in the season opener, a game that was tied 7-7 in the early going. Last week, it was perennial Class B power Brunswick getting the better of the Witches, by a score of 28-12.

Currently 7th in the Class B North standings with an opponent's record of 5-6 and a Crabtree Index of 45.45, the Witches aim to secure their first win of the season tonight before heading back on the road for two consecutive games at Windham on the 25th and at Mt. Blue on Oct. 1.

For Messalonskee, the Eagles enter tonight's game flying high after snapping a 22-game losing skid with their 34-8 win over Edward Little last week.

The Eagles' first win since the 2017 season moved Messalonskee to 5th in the Class B rankings.

Coverage of tonight's game will begin at 6:45 p.m. with the kickoff to follow at 7 p.m. and can be streamed right here at 929TheTicket.com and on The Ticket app.