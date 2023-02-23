Brewer Rains Down 14 3’s and Beats Cony 83-36 to Advance to Regional Finals [STATS]

Brewer Rains Down 14 3&#8217;s and Beats Cony 83-36 to Advance to Regional Finals [STATS]

Photo Chris Popper

The Brewer Boys rained downed 14 3-pointers, setting a Class A Boys Tourney record for 3-pointers in a game, and beat Cony 83-36 at the Augusta Civic Center, to advance to the Class A Regional Finals, where they will play Skowhegan on Friday night, February 24th.

The previous boys record for 3-pointers in a Class A Tourney game was 12 in 2011 by the Hampden Academy Broncos. Other 3-point records are AA- Oxford Hills 12 (2011), Class B - Maranacook 12 (2008); Class C - Woodland 11 (1996) and Class D Washburn 20 (2011).

The record for Class A Boys 3-pointers in a Tourney is 30 by the Oceanside Mariners in 2016. Brewer is at 19 going into the Regional Finals.

Brewer led 27-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches were up 62-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewere was led by Evan Nadeau with 20 points including 5 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 16 points with 4 3-pointers and Brady Saunders had 15 points with 3 3-pointers. Owen Fullerton and Steven Young each had a 3-pointer. Brewer was 3-4 from the free throw line. Brewer had nearly as many 3-pointers (14) as they did 2-pointers (19).

Cony was led by Parker Sargent with 10 points and a 3-pointer. Killian Arnold and Anthony Noftell each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 5-7 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 19-1. Their lone loss came to Skowhegan 49-48 on February 3rd. Brewer had beaten Skowhegan in the 1st game of the season 60-37 on December 9.

The Regional Finals on Friday will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. You can also listen online, on our free downloadable APP and on any Alexa enabled device.

Line Score

1234T
Cony Boys10119636
Brewer Boys2719162183

 

Box Score

Cony

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Killian Arnold3-1--
Anthony Noftell3-1--
Kam Dovin63---
Alex Fournier0----
Parker Morin21---
Matt Boston0----
Brady Hopkins21---
Jeff Bickford0----
Dominick Napolitano63---
Rocco Napolitano0----
Eli Claibu  Parrsien2--22
Alex Kinsey0----
Parker Sargent102135
Jordan Benedict21---
TEAM0----
TOTALS3611357

Brewer

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Evan Nadeau202511
Braden Carr0----
Charlie Brydes21---
Cayen Philbrick21---
Brady Saunders152322
Aiden Davis0----
Owen Fullerton721--
Cole Harriman0----
Ryder Goodwin84---
Brock Flagg1624-1
Cameron Hughes42---
Jake Perry0----
Titus Philbrook42---
Steven Young511--
TEAM0----
TOTALS83191434

 

 

