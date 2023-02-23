Brewer Rains Down 14 3’s and Beats Cony 83-36 to Advance to Regional Finals [STATS]

The Brewer Boys rained downed 14 3-pointers, setting a Class A Boys Tourney record for 3-pointers in a game, and beat Cony 83-36 at the Augusta Civic Center, to advance to the Class A Regional Finals, where they will play Skowhegan on Friday night, February 24th.

The previous boys record for 3-pointers in a Class A Tourney game was 12 in 2011 by the Hampden Academy Broncos. Other 3-point records are AA- Oxford Hills 12 (2011), Class B - Maranacook 12 (2008); Class C - Woodland 11 (1996) and Class D Washburn 20 (2011).

The record for Class A Boys 3-pointers in a Tourney is 30 by the Oceanside Mariners in 2016. Brewer is at 19 going into the Regional Finals.

Brewer led 27-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 46-21 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches were up 62-30 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Brewere was led by Evan Nadeau with 20 points including 5 3-pointers. Brock Flagg had 16 points with 4 3-pointers and Brady Saunders had 15 points with 3 3-pointers. Owen Fullerton and Steven Young each had a 3-pointer. Brewer was 3-4 from the free throw line. Brewer had nearly as many 3-pointers (14) as they did 2-pointers (19).

Cony was led by Parker Sargent with 10 points and a 3-pointer. Killian Arnold and Anthony Noftell each had a 3-pointer. The Rams were 5-7 from the free throw line.

Brewer is now 19-1. Their lone loss came to Skowhegan 49-48 on February 3rd. Brewer had beaten Skowhegan in the 1st game of the season 60-37 on December 9.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Cony Boys 10 11 9 6 36 Brewer Boys 27 19 16 21 83

Box Score

Cony

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Killian Arnold 3 - 1 - - Anthony Noftell 3 - 1 - - Kam Dovin 6 3 - - - Alex Fournier 0 - - - - Parker Morin 2 1 - - - Matt Boston 0 - - - - Brady Hopkins 2 1 - - - Jeff Bickford 0 - - - - Dominick Napolitano 6 3 - - - Rocco Napolitano 0 - - - - Eli Claibu Parrsien 2 - - 2 2 Alex Kinsey 0 - - - - Parker Sargent 10 2 1 3 5 Jordan Benedict 2 1 - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 36 11 3 5 7

