Broncos Top Tigers 8-2

Thanks to our special correspondent Adrian Ellingwood for the recap of the game!

On Tuesday night, February 6th, the Hampden Academy Broncos hosted the Winslow/Gardiner/Waterville Tigers on the Broncos’ annual senior night game. The 8 seniors - Colin McKay, Matt Shayne, Michael Connolly, Evan Veves, Tucker Leland, Nathan Edwards, Garrison Gonzales, and Keith Brooks - all played a part in their team’s 8-2 victory over the Tigers.

The first period was mostly dominated by Hampden Academy. Lucas Dunn started the scoring with 6:52 elapsed from the first period. Gunnar Weil and Zach Wilson were credited with assists.

With 3:50 to play in the first, senior Keith Brooks scored his 5th goal of the season to go along with 20 assists. Senior Matt Shayne and Dunn assisted the goal.

With 2:20 to play in the period, a minute and a half after goal number 2, Boston Merrow scored his 6th goal of the season assisted by Brody Miller.

The Broncos outshot the Tigers 14-3 after 15 minutes.

The second period played out similar to the first, however Gardiner was able to score to cut the lead to 2. With 10:14 to go in the period, Remington Lamoreau scored assisted by Asher Nagy following a delayed penalty.

The Broncos continued their push for the third goal, and with just over half the period played Brody Miller tipped in his first HA goal. Zach Wilson got the assist with 7:29 left to play in the period.

Just under a minute later with 6:40 to play, Brooks scored his second goal of the game. Seniors Matt Shayne and Tucker Leland assisted.

Shayne would later score with 2:44 to play in the period assisted by Lucas Dunn following a delayed penalty.

Hampden Academy outshot Winslow 39-7 through 2 periods.

The Broncos wouldn’t let up as it took just 3:28 for the 7th goal to be scored. Senior Michael Connolly scored his first goal for Hampden Academy assisted by Keith Brooks.

With 2:20 to play in the game Salmon Vigue scored the Tigers’ second goal of the game assisted by Don Gurney.

Just as we all thought the game would finish 7-2, Hampden Academy added an 8th goal with senior Tucker Leland scoring at the buzzer assisted by Keith Brooks. The Broncos totaled 64 shots on net, with Jack Crochere and Noah Robertson making 56 combined saves for Winslow/Gardiner/Waterville.

Both teams will play their next game at Sawyer Arena on Saturday. The Broncos will host Presque Isle at 5:10, followed by John Bapst hosting the Tigers at 7:40.