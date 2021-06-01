Bruins vs. Islanders Is Now A Best Of 5

Boston and the New York Islanders split the first two games at the TD Garden, and now as the series shifts to Nassau Coliseum for game three Thursday night, we checked in with Evan Marinofsky who covers the Bruins for CLNS Media and was in the building.

With 5 games to play and three of those in New York and 2 in Boston we asked Evan where the B's have an advantage.

And while Boston has advantages on the ice, is that enough to win the series?

