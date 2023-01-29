Brunswick Girls Outscore Bangor 32-14 in 2nd Half and Win 46-30 [STATS]

The Brunswick Girls outscored Bangor 32-14 in the 2nd Half and beat Bangor at Red Barry Gymnasium on Saturday, January 28th, 46-30. It was a matchup of the top Class AA North Team (Bangor) and the top Class A South Team (Brunswick).

Bangor had the lead at the end of the 1st Quarter 6-4 and led 16-14 at the end of the 1st Half. But the 3rd Quarter belonged to Brunswick has they banged in 4 3's to outscore Bangor 20-9 to take a 34-25 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Bangor was led by Taylor Coombs with 10 points while Abbie Quinn had 8 points. Cassidy Ireland had a 3-pointer. The Rams were just 3-12 from the free throw line.

Brunswick was led by Alexis Morin with 14 points including a 3-pointer. Dakota Shipley had 12 points with 3 3's. Emily Doring and Kelsie Carlton each chipped in a 3-pointer. The Dragons were 10-16 from the free throw line.

Bangor is now 12-2 and will host Hampden Academy on Wednesday, February 1st at 4 p.m.

Brunswick is now 13-1 and will play at Gorham on Tuesday, February 1st at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Joe Pelletier for the stats.

You can nominate someone for the Winter Week 8 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games January 22-28 need to be received by January 23rd. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many points did she/he score? How fast did they run or throw in the indoor track meet? How fast did they swim in the swim meet? How did they do in the wrestling meet? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Basketball, Hockey, Swimming, Indoor Track and Field, and Wrestling results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. You can even text the photo of the scoresheets to 207-469-8660

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Brunswick Girls 4 10 20 12 46 Bangor Girls 022-23 6 10 9 5 30

Box Score

Brunswick

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Emily Doring 5 - 1 2 3 Dakota Shipley 12 1 3 1 2 Eva Harvie 0 - - - - Eva Kousky 0 - - - - Kyra Fortier 0 - - - - Alexis Morin 14 3 1 5 8 Kelsie Carlton 7 1 1 2 2 Jordyn Cummings 0 - - - - Abrielle St. Peter 0 - - - - Gabby Swain 0 - - - - Maddy Werner 8 4 - - 1 Sophia Morin 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 46 9 6 10 16

Bangor