The Bucksport Golden Bucks scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 6th inning, to beat the MDI Trojans 2-0 and remain undefeated at 10-0 this season.

Bucksport's Natalee Simpson outdueled MDI's Taylor Grant in the circle. Simpson allowed just 2 hits, striking out 12 and didn't walk a batter. Taylor Grant allowed 7 hits, striking out 9 and walking 1.

Emma Clement and Marina Keene each had 2 singles for Bucksport. Lexi Raymond and Alivia Shute each had a single. Simpson had a double. Raymond and Keene each had 2 stolen bases.

Alahna Terry and Hannah Lawson each had a single for the Trojans.

Bucksport is now 10-0 and will host Mt View on Monday, May 19th at 4:30

MDI is 5-4 and will play at Ellsworth on Tuesday, May 20th at 4:30

Nominations for the Athlete of the Week are now open for performances May 12-- May 17. Please email your nomination to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com, letting us know why the individual should be the Athlete of the Week. Please include stats, and make sure you indicate what school this individual attends, and what sport they're playing! All nominations should be received by Sunday, May 18th. Voting for Week 5 will take place May 19th -22nd with the winner being announced on Friday, May 23rd.

