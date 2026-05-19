Washington Academy's Bella Cirone and Mattanawcook Academy' Julianna Cloukey each threw a no-hitter on Monday, May 18th as the Lynx edged the Raiders 1-0 in Lincoln.

Cirone struck out 11 and walked 1, allowing just 1 unearned run.

Cloukey struck out 13 and walked 5.

The lone run of the game came in the bottom of the 1st inning on a "little league homer." Addison Cyr hit a ground ball with 2 out and reached on a error. She then advanced scored on another error as the Raiders threw the ball around.

With both pitchers dominating, that was the lone run of the game. The Raiders committed 3 errors in the game, while the Lynx were flawless in the field.

Washington Academy is now 10-2. They will play at Houlton on Friday, May 22nd at 4:30 p.m.

Mattanawcook Academy is now 7-1. They will host Central on Thursday, May 21st.

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