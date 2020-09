UMaine junior guard Aaron Calixte is America East Co-Player of the Week for his play over the past week when the Black Bears went 1-1 on the road.

Calixte scored 18 points and four assists in the win at Binghamton. He had 21 points, five rebounds and eight assists in a loss at Stony Brook.

Calixte shares the honor with Vermont's Ernie Duncan.

The Black Bears play their home opener vs UMBC Wednesday night at the Cross Center.