Calling an Audible – Washington Academy Pulls the Plug on 8-Man Football

At Monday's controlled scrimmage with MDI and Ellsworth at Ellsworth, the Washington Academy Raiders only had 8 players. Coaches told us that they only had 11-12 and were hoping to recruit more. They said that 3 players were working, picking blueberries and couldn't play on Monday. On Thursday, August 26th it was announced that Washington Academy would not field a football team this season, because of the low numbers.

The decision left schools scrambling. Washington Academy was scheduled to scrimmage Waterville and MDI was scheduled to open the season at Washington Academy on Friday, September 3rd. Ellsworth was scheduled to host the Raiders on Friday, September 24th.

In speaking with MDI and Ellsworth Athletic Directors Bunky Dow and Josh Frost, they confirmed that their schools would either receive byes the weeks that they were scheduled to play Washington Academy, or they would play a team who was scheduled to play, but couldn't because their opponents were quarantined due to COVID.

Because Washington Academy cancelled their season before the start of the regular season they will not be penalized by the Maine Principal's Association and will be able to field a team next year if they have enough numbers to field a team