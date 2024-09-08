Camden Hills Boys and Girls Win X-C Meet at Bangor Friday

The Camden Hills Boy's and Girl's Cross Country Team won the meet hosted by Bangor on Friday, September 6th.

Team Scores

Boys

Camden Hills 34 Hampden Academy 38 Bangor 48 Brewer 120

Girls

Camden Hills 30 Hampden Academy 33 Bangor 61

The Top-5 finishers were

Boys

Tim Collins - Hampden Academy 17:15.78 Walker Hedrich - Camden Hills 17:28.25 Will Meyer - Camden Hills - 17:36.86 Asher Valentine - Hampden Academy 17:40.03 Sam Tooley - Camden Hills 17:40.59

Girls

Gretchen Plant - Hampden Academy 20:20.51 Addison Elliott - Hampden Academy 20:23.27 Isabella Anderson - Camden Hills 20:31.11 Cassie Middleton - Camden Hills 22:06.62 Sofie Rueter - Bangor 22:10.52

To see all the individual results click HERE

To report your fall sports, please send a email to Chris Popper.

The 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week has begun.

