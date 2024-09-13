Camden Hills Girls and Boys Cross Country Teams Win Camden Hills Invitational

The Camden Hills Girl's and Boy's Cross Country Teams won the Camden Hills Invitational on Thursday, September 12th. Competing were teams from Bangor, Brewer, Camden Hills, Cony, Lawrence, MCI, Medomak Valley , Morse and Oceanside.

Here are the Girl's Team Scores

Camden Hills 26 Morse 64 Bangor 72 Medomak Valley 85 Cony 137 Brewer 171 MCI 177

The Boy's Team Scores were

Camden Hills 28 Bangor 37 Morse 78 Cony 152 MCI 154 Brewer 164 Oceanside 182 Lawrence 192

