Candlelight Vigil for Ellsworth Senior Who Died in a Car Crash

A candlelight vigil is planned for Tuesday for an Ellsworth High School student who died in a car crash over the weekend.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss reports Dakota Markham, 18, of Sedgewick died in the single-vehicle crash that happened just before 10:00 Friday night. Officials say a vehicle driven by Markham was traveling on Caterpillar Hill Road when it crossed into the opposite lane and then went off that side of the road. Markham died at the scene. His 15-year-old passenger was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

Both people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts. Maine State Police say speed and driver inexperience are believed to have been factors in the crash.

A candlelight vigil is planned in Dakota's memory on Tuesday evening at 7:00 at Ellsworth High School.

Our sincerest condolences to Dakota's family and friends, and to the school's students and staff.

